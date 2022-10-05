Foothills Conservancy hires Trails Program Director

MORGANTON — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina welcomed new Trails Program Director Shane Prisby on Oct. 3. In this role, Prisby will manage Foothills Conservancy’s expanding public trail projects.

“Foothills Conservancy’s staff and board are excited to have Shane joining the team to lead our flourishing trails program,” said Executive Director Andrew Kota. “His skills and experience will be highly valuable to our organization and the public as we continue to build universal trails for all people at Oak Hill Park near Morganton, and as our land trust serves as the lead in the development of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains across four counties in this region.”

Originally from New England, Prisby has been involved with trails since 2010. He has built and managed trails for the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers and, most recently, for Burke County government. Before joining Foothills Conservancy, he was the project manager for the Fonta Flora State Trail in Burke County, and has previously served as the chair of the Vermont Trails and Greenways Council, as well as a founding steering committee member of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative.

“I am very excited to be working with such an amazing organization,” Prisby said. “Foothills Conservancy is doing a wonderful job conserving land that will be enjoyed and preserved for generations to come.”

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that inspires conservation in Western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy has conserved more than 65,000 acres in its eight county service area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.