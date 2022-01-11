Food-packing event set for Friday at Nebo Crossing

On Friday, you can help pack 100,000 meals for the hungry in Nicaragua during a special event at Nebo Crossing in Marion. Organizers said they still need volunteers to help with this worthy effort.
The food-packing event will take place Friday at Nebo Crossing at 263 Barnes Road. Volunteers will be hard at work packing 100,000 meals to send to Nicaragua. Servants with a Heart, based in Charlotte, is the organization who will facilitate the food packing. In the past 10 years, Servants with a Heart has led the packing of more than 20 million meals. They are also the organization used by Camp Caswell, a Baptist Summer camp, which before COVID-19, hosted 7,000 people each year, according to local organizer Chip Cross.
The cost of the meals - consisting of rice, protein and nutrients - is 15 cents per meal. Cross said $15,000 has been donated by community members to pay for the meals that are being packed.
Students from Nebo Crossing Academy, McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy of Innovation will provide the bulk of the manpower to pack the meals but volunteers are needed for other tasks, according to Cross.
The schedule for the day is the following:
• Set-up: 7 to 9 a.m. (everyone in the community is welcome to participate)
• First shift packing: 9 to 11:15 a.m. (Nebo Crossing Academy students)
• Second shift packing: 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. (McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy of Innovation students)
• Cleanup: 1:45 to 3 p.m. (everyone in the community is welcome to participate).
In addition, Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church will provide a hot dog lunch cookout for all volunteers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We can use anyone who would like to join us for set-up, packing, clean-up or being a ‘floater’ to be used where needed,” said Cross. “Or if you do not have time to participate, come join us for lunch to enjoy the fellowship and support the students - the more the merrier. Thank you for your consideration and we hope to see you there.”
This will be the fourth food-packing event to be held in McDowell County in partnership with Servants with a Heart since 2017. Previous ones have been held at Pleasant Gardens Elementary, Grace Community Church and Nebo Crossing.
Cross said he wanted to acknowledge Jeff & Suzanne Yoh, founders of Servants with a Heart, and volunteers Brandon Faulkner and John Pina. He also wanted to thank Pastor Bob Ritter, Kristen Waddle and the staff at Nebo Crossing for hosting this event.
Cross added he and his wife Penny attended the concert by Brandon Heath Sunday night during the grand opening of the William Long Auditorium.
“It is amazing,” he said of the new auditorium.
The funding for the food-packing event was provided by three families in our community and one family in California, according to Cross.
For more information or to volunteer, you can call Chip Cross at 828-317-9522 or visit https://www.servantswithaheart.org