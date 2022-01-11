Food-packing event set for Friday at Nebo Crossing

On Friday, you can help pack 100,000 meals for the hungry in Nicaragua during a special event at Nebo Crossing in Marion. Organizers said they still need volunteers to help with this worthy effort.

The food-packing event will take place Friday at Nebo Crossing at 263 Barnes Road. Volunteers will be hard at work packing 100,000 meals to send to Nicaragua. Servants with a Heart, based in Charlotte, is the organization who will facilitate the food packing. In the past 10 years, Servants with a Heart has led the packing of more than 20 million meals. They are also the organization used by Camp Caswell, a Baptist Summer camp, which before COVID-19, hosted 7,000 people each year, according to local organizer Chip Cross.

The cost of the meals - consisting of rice, protein and nutrients - is 15 cents per meal. Cross said $15,000 has been donated by community members to pay for the meals that are being packed.

Students from Nebo Crossing Academy, McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy of Innovation will provide the bulk of the manpower to pack the meals but volunteers are needed for other tasks, according to Cross.

The schedule for the day is the following: