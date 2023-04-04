Editor’s note: This is the second of two profiles of local farms selected for WNC AgOptions cost-share grants in 2023.

With help from a grant, a family-owned and operated farm plans to increase its production of rice and other foods here in the fields of McDowell County. This farm, which has been featured in the national news media, is based on long-held traditions of a local family with roots in Southeast Asia.

Recently, a series of farm grants were announced that aim to strengthen agribusinesses in western North Carolina.

Thirty-one farm businesses in western North Carolina were awarded a total of $244,000 in WNC AgOptions cost-share grants in 2023. The N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission awarded WNC Communities a three-year grant for the WNC AgOptions program to provide nearly three quarters of a million dollars to family farms in western North Carolina through 2024.

Two farms in McDowell County were awarded grant money. One of them is Lee’s One Fortune Farm in Marion, which is comprised of a small band of relatives who work together in the traditional way of helping each grow food for their families.

“Our ‘farm’ is made up of eight growers of vegetables and six of which are also growers of our heirloom rice,” said farmer Tou Lee to The McDowell News. “Traditionally, we help each other with labor to keep our expenses down and to get our crops in and out on a timely basis.”

These growers have been working in the foothills of North Carolina for the past 40 years.

“We are a small group of Hmong growers that work together for the purpose of providing vegetables for our families,” Lee told The McDowell News. “For many years, we generally grew enough to provide just enough for our family and friends. Things changed and we started to grow more and now we are able to meet a small demand in the WNC area.”

The Hmong people are native to Laos and Vietnam and many of them moved to the United States and western North Carolina following the Vietnam War.

They have been a small group of people who mainly deal with their community since the elders did not speak English well, he added.

“This meant our produce did not get much attention in the local markets,” Lee said. “Our elders have been farming their entire lives and that has given them the knowledge to grow the food they need for their families. Our families did not have access to commercial fertilizers in their life, so they learn to work with the natural products available to create a fertile landscape to plant crops. Through a lifetime of farming, they understand the necessary work to achieve a sustainable crop and management of the land they have properly. We are seed savers and have many of our vegetables that have been shared from several generations. Most of our crops are heirloom and has a unique flavor that is required in Hmong cooking.”

A showcase business

In 2008, the family members started Lee’s One Fortune Farm as a small business to bring what they have into the local food scene. “Our goals were to show our products, teach folks how to utilize those products, and show off how our family has been growing our unique fruits and vegetables,” Lee said. “We wanted a business that would showcase the hard work of our people and their talents in making the best out of all situations. Our farm business has become the voice for our elders (whom are very shy and reclusive) giving them an outlet to make an income. These individuals do not know the English language well and did not have other formal training to work in factories. Our farm business is here to offer our elders a means to keep on farming and have a meaningful life.”

Lee’s One Fortune Farm has so far made an impact on the food scene in western North Carolina.

“We have found that our friends in the local community have had a positive response to our products,” Lee said. “This has given us the opportunity to expand and develop more property into food production. Today, we are managing more acreage for food production and will be expanding further so we can meet the future demands of the region. Our future is based on creating a positive relationship with our local community and friends that will drive both our success and change in part the flavor and diet of our WNC community.”

Their rice has been grown in McDowell County for more than 20 years.

“It has largely gone unnoticed to the community as a whole,” said Lee. “However, more and more people are getting to know that the Hmong people are growing rice here. Many still don’t believe it is possible.”

These families who work together did not intend to get much publicity nor did they seek publicity.

“Once my wife and I started this venture, Lee’s One Fortune Farm, we opened up our products to the general public,” said Lee. “It was hard for the first few years but teaching and winning over a few customers at a time has now developed into a growing and thriving business that was hard to imagine in the first place.”

Lee’s One Fortune Farm has been featured in several publications across North Carolina and there was even a write-up in USA Today.

“But our most fun experience was working with Discovery Channel with the Magnolia Network in making a show with Katie Button called, ‘From the Source,’” said Lee. “This was a wonderful experience that was completely unexpected. When we were first contacted, we thought it was just a local TV show or just in western North Carolina. Never did we expect it to go international. We actually have emails and calls from France and Australia of all places. That was unexpected and very much a blessing.”

Their goal is to continue to increase the production as long as Lee and his wife Chue can keep up with the work. That’s where the grant money comes in.

“My wife and I are slowly but surely adding more equipment to our family farm,” said Lee. “Many of these specialized equipment are not available here in the United States.”

The WNC AgOptions program grant will be used for a brand-new rice husking machine and a rice husking/polishing machine.

“Neither of the machines are available here anywhere in the United States,” Lee said. “Of course, if you can afford and want large, high-production machines (cost in the hundreds of thousands per machine), you can have them very easily. We are set up in a sustainable system of farming and we grow in small plots. This means our production is very small and our fields are too small for large equipment. That is why most of our rice is hand planted and hand picked. This makes it very special due to the fact that we can select the right stage of rice to pick, making it the most flavorful.”

Currently, the family members are developing an area along Dysartsville Road between McDowell and Burke counties. The new property is actually split, half in McDowell and the other in Burke.

“We do not own the property just yet but have a good long-term lease,” said Lee. “Our new developing rice field is on the McDowell side at the bottom of South Muddy Creek.”

There will also be a new fruit orchard consisting of more than 20 new varieties of fruit (Asian varieties of nectarines, peaches, pears, jujube, pluots and plums) planted on the Burke side near the main road. Eventually, the farmers will build a processing building on the property close to the main road and that will accommodate all produce. Lee’s One Fortune Farm is also part of the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project farm tour.

“Our first was last September and we are also trying to be part of this farm tour this year, too,” said Lee. “It was a wonderful success last year and we are hoping to make it even better this year.”

He added he and other members would love for people from McDowell to come see their operation.

“We just got the new machines from Japan and is still in the crate,” said Lee. “I will open them up and have a test run in the next few weeks. I need to get power transformers to accommodate the different voltage usage by the machines before I can attempt to power up the machines. Once in operation, we will have it for display at the farm for people to see on the tour.”

Family farms in western North Carolina continue to contribute to the local economy by supporting the agricultural sector across the region. By creatively and deliberately addressing ways to reduce costs, increase time efficiencies and maximize labor, these farms are looking to create sustainable models to ensure their operations remain profitable and support the communities where they farm. The WNC AgOptions cost-share grant program provides the means to further their efforts, according to the news release.

“N.C. Cooperative Extension’s role in the AgOptions grant program is an extremely rewarding aspect of my position,” said Karen Blaedow, chair of the WNC AgOptions Steering Committee. “WNC AgOptions is one of the few grant programs where funding goes directly to N.C. family farm businesses. Every year I am amazed to see how this program grows local agriculture and the communities surrounding it.”

Did you miss the first story in this series? You can find it at mcdowellnews.com.