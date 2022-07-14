McDowell County judge sentences sex offender to 20 years in prison. He's already in federal custody.

A Nebo man serving 30 years in federal prison for child pornography was sentenced to another 20 years in McDowell County Superior Court for child sex offenses from the same investigation.

Jonathan Carver, 27, of Chesnut Oak Forest Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony first-degree statutory sex offense. He was sentenced to 240 to 348 months in prison. He was given credit for 572 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim.

In December 2020, McDowell deputies charged Carver with sexual offenses against a 2-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy, authorities said in a news release. Detectives received an anonymous tip that led to the investigation, which determined that Carver had inappropriate sexual contact with the victims of whom he was acquainted. He was taken into custody under a $1 million bond, according to the news release at the time of the arrest.

In February this year, the U.S. District Attorney Dena King for the Western District of NC announced Carver was sentenced to 30 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and required to register as a sex offender for the production of child pornography. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North and South Carolina and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office were involved in investigating the local and federal case.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Carver pleaded guilty in federal court to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. According to court records, in November 2020, HSI was notified that an individual with the screen name “Johnnybegood115,” later identified as Carver, was using the Kik social media messaging application to create and distribute child pornography. In December 2020, law enforcement issued a search warrant for Carver’s Kik account. A forensic analysis of the information obtained revealed that Carver had produced images and videos of himself sexually abusing an infant and used his Kik account to distribute the child pornography online.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the week of July 27, 2022 with the Hon. J. Thomas Davis presiding and prosecution from the office of District Attorney Ted Bell:

● Charles Robert Brown Sr., 56, of Mae Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of felony trafficking methamphetamine. Sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison. Given credit for 27 days time served. Fined $59,000. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $260. Must pay court costs.

Guilty of felony possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. Sentenced 12 to 24 months in prison. Given credit for 24 days time served.

● Cody Thomas Brown, 27 of Mae Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of felony trafficking in methamphetamine. Sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison. Given credit for 50 days time served. Fined $50,000. Must pay $3,380 for a court-appointed attorney.

Guilty of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. Sentenced six to 17 months in prison. Given credit for 24 days time served.

● Wesley Garrett Buchanan, 30, of Bakersville, was found guilty of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 45 days in jail. Given credit for nine days time served.

● Curtis Logan, age and address unknown, pleaded no contest to assault on a female. Was found guilty. Given credit for 150 days time served.

● Amy McEntire, 48, of Camp Creek Road, Old Fort, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Must pay $125 for a court-appointed attorney. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Must pay court costs. Given credit for eight days time served.

● Jeremy Wayne Parker, 43, of Choctaw Drive, Marion, was found guilty on two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, fictitious info to officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison. Given credit for 60 days time served. Fined $50,000.