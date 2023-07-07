A local couple has been charged with possession of methamphetamine by The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, July 1, deputies with the MCSO responded to a Nebo residence for a suspected theft. Upon arrival, they were met by the victim who claimed a relative, living with her in the home, had broken into her locked room and removed her personal belongs, according to a MCSO press release.

A search of room used by Richard Buchanan, 50, and Mindy Michelle Davis, 39, turned up the suspected stolen items, methamphetamine and a gun, belonging to Buchanan. Buchanan is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. Law from possessing a firearm.

All items of stolen property were immediately returned to the owner without incident, the release said.

Deputy Robert Watson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Buchanan with felonious possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. Buchanan was issued a $12,500 secured bond.

Watson also charged Davis with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Davis was issued a $2,500 secure bond, according to the news release.