The Foothills Regional Commission, in partnership with McDowell County, wants your input on the Fonta Flora State Trail feasibility study.

The Fonta Flora State Trail will extend for 100 miles and it will connect Morganton with Asheville. This trail will begin in Morganton, go around Lake James, continue through Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain, and then end in Asheville.

A proposed segment of the Fonta Flora State Trail is a half-mile corridor in McDowell County connecting the existing Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway in Marion across U.S. 70 West to Roby Conley Drive. The proposed corridor may follow the Catawba River or Sam Phillips Drive from the Marion greenway across U.S. 70 to the proposed segment of the Fonta Flora State Trail currently under design (EB-5916) from Roby Conley Drive to the existing trail segment at the county’s Greenlee Park.

This trail segment is a critical missing link of the Fonta Flora State Trail network and will improve overall bicycle and pedestrian connectivity along the U.S. 70 corridor in McDowell County. The Fonta Flora State Trail feasibility study will evaluate potential route scenarios along roadways and off-road corridors to determine the preferred route. The study will also develop cost estimates and an implementation plan to construct the trail, according to an online statement from the McDowell Trails Association.

“Your feedback is incredibly valuable and will provide the framework for developing the proposed Fonta Flora State Trail through McDowell County,” reads the statement.

Local residents are asked to complete an online survey about this proposed segment at https://publicinput.com/fontaflorastatetrail.

The survey will be open for public comment through Monday, Aug. 28.