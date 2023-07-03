Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

On Tuesday, July 4, all seven convenience centers and Transfer Station and Public Service office will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July. On Wednesday, July 5, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, contact Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715. You can also reach Dewayne Riddle at 828-925-2062.

The Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort will have free ice cream scoops and watermelon slices, bluegrass music and a Ducky Derby at the annual “Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social” on Tuesday, July 4. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Water Street in Old Fort. This year, the museum welcomes the Old Fort Ruritan Club, which will be operating the Ducky Derby during the event as a fundraiser. Tickets for the Ducky Derby are being sold now. Each duck costs $3. To purchase a ticket, contact David Blackwelder at 828-925-2095 or Cathy Herron at 828-460-8164. Possum Creek, a local bluegrass band that leads a free music jam most Sunday afternoons at Mountain Gateway Museum, will perform on the museum’s front porch from 2-4 p.m.

Marion’s Independence Day Celebration is Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. A special spot will be reserved at the beginning of the parade for “Anything That Rolls.” Skaters, bicycles and skateboards are welcome and are not required to preregister. Parade marshals will be McDowell County veterans. Fox and Company will perform at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 652-2215.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The first will be about making a raccoon in the round suncatcher. It will be taught Thursday, July 6, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $38 for A3L members, $48 for nonmembers, plus $12 for supplies. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The second class will be about making a mosaic serving tray. It will be taught Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 for nonmembers $45, plus a $20 supply fee. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

MONDAY, JULY 10

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The third class in July is about making a stained glass cactus with flower in a clay pot. It will be taught Monday, July 10, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $28 for A3L members, $38 for nonmembers, plus a $12 supply fee. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.