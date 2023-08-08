Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards’ mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will be at 198 S. Main St., Marion on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 9:30-11 a.m. His staff will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser ready to meet with constituents and assist with casework. Edwards’ staff hope residents can stop by to share their thoughts on issues that matter to them or ask for assistance with federal agencies.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in abstract stained glass window with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. This is a cutting class and it will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 for nonmembers, plus $14 for supplies. You choose from glass colors/textures and fun add-ins or bring a special piece and learn how to incorporate it. You will learn the basics on cutting glass, tools and how to complete your panel. Everything is supplied and every creation will be unique. This is a fun and creative class appropriate for beginners. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer class in making a sunflower wine bottle with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $20 for A3L members, $30 for nonmembers, plus a $20 supply fee. What’s better than drinking wine? Making art with the bottles. Join Hines in making your own sunflower light wine bottle to adorn your home or give as a gift. Everything you need is in the class, along with step-by-step instructions. This class also makes a fun “Girls Night Out.” To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Local clothing designer and children’s book author Alyssa Hughes of Barefoot Baby Clothing will hold a reading of her children’s book “Just Red” on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) Gallery on Main Street in Marion. There is no cost to attend.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making clay mushrooms with Mathilda Potter as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, and includes all supplies. Learn to make cute little mushroom sculptures by hand-building with kiln-fired clay. These adorable mushrooms look great in potted houseplants or just on a shelf and they are fun and easy to make for beginners. All levels welcome and all tools and supplies are included. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

NAACP McDowell County will meet Saturday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Marion.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a 3-D stained glass garden spinner with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Monday, Aug. 14, from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $42 for A3L members, $52 for nonmembers, plus $18 for supplies. Students will make a 3-D garden spinner (multiple precut colors to choose from) or if you have preferences, please let the instructor know when you register. Students will clean, flux, solder using a jig, attach hardware to make a mesmerizing glass garden spinner. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

A new photographic montage of Catawba Falls will be unveiled at Hillman Beer — Old Fort on Monday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. Using a photograph shared by professional photographer Omi Salavea, Arrowhead Gallery and Studio artists have recreated an image of Catawba Falls in a montage featuring a variety of mediums. This piece celebrates Old Fort’s 150 years by embracing the natural beauty in which we live. In addition to providing the gallery with the space to showcase this work, Hillman Beer is sponsoring a Power in Pints event in support of Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League. For each draft beer, cider or seltzer sold on this day, $1 will be donated to the Arrowhead Gallery and used to support its mission to promote art in the community. This event will showcase the majesty of Catawba Falls, the talent of our artists and the amazing community support of Hillman Beer and the 150 Project.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in beginner’s pastels with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $55 for members or $65 for non-members, plus $15 supply fee. Lorelle is known for her patience and has been teaching art for over 30 years. Have you wanted to try out painting with pastels but didn’t know where to start? Don’t know what kind of pastels to use? This is the workshop for you. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

Auditions for the shadow cast production of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at McDowell Arts Council Association in downtown Marion. Performances will be Oct. 6 and 7. This audition is for people of all genders, 18 and older. More information can be found at mcdowellarts.org.

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

The McDowell Senior Center will have a summer dance on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. with the doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center. Featuring Live music by Fox & Company. Advance tickets are $7, at the door $8 For tickets and more information, contact the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0821.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will reenact the Siege on Davidson’s Fort on Saturday, Aug. 19. See how the newly formed militia will perform when the Cherokees attack the fort. The camp will open to visitors at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Visit with the troops in their camps, talk to the Native Americans, view the demonstrators with their craft, cooking, games, toy makers, candle makers, rug makers, Native American pottery and much more. Admission is free. The park is at 140 Bud Hogan Road, Old Fort.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

The Master Gardeners of McDowell County will hold a seed saving workshop on Thursday, Aug 24, at 1:30 p.m., at the McDowell Senior Center. There, participants will delve into the art and science of saving seeds for a greener and more self-reliant future. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a beginner, this workshop promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all. During this workshop you will discover basic seed harvesting (when and how to collect seeds), cleaning and storing seeds, and labeling and record keeping. Reserve your spot today and sow the seeds of a greener tomorrow. This workshop is hosted by the Master Gardeners and is free to the public. For more information, call 828-652-8104 and ask for Molly.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

The McDowell County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have an event about online safety on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at 60 E. Court St. in Marion. This in-person gathering will equip you with the essential tools to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. Participants also will provide an opportunity to join virtually. You must select this as an option in the registration questions. This event aims to provide a safe space for individuals to learn about protecting themselves online. For more information, call 828-652-8104 and ask for Molly.