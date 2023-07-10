As the Marion Tailgate Market summer season continues, new events are aimed to highlight market partnerships within the community.

On Saturday, July 15, The Marion Tailgate Market will host the Library’s Bookmobile on-location for an all-ages event. During Books & Breakfast, attendees of the market can check out books, media materials or obtain a library card. If you need to replace or obtain a library card, please bring proof of residency.

Replacement cards have a modest replacement fee. McDowell residents can also learn about the McDowell Public Library’s various resources, including the 2023 Summer Reading Program, yoga, Passive Programs (posted on Facebook) and the new Zoom Pass! McDowell County Libraries have teamed up with Emerald Village, Asheville Museum of Science, the North Carolina Arboretum, WNC Nature Center, Team Ecco: Aquarium & Shark Lab, Hands On! Museum: A Child's Gallery, and KidSenses to offer free admission to library card holders through the Zoom Pass Program.

Library staff will be on-scene at the Marion Tailgate Market to provide information and encourage folks to attend multiple community programs during the summer season.

As no good book can go without a great snack, the Foothills Food Hub will be selling scratch-made breakfast biscuits with your choice of local sausage, egg or honey. Ingredients are sourced locally, and many of the fresh foods offered at the event come from our local farmers and food producers. Check out the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for event details at https://fb.me/e/36KLOzS1E.

“With the new move to hosting a local Farmer’s Market during the weekend (Saturdays), we want our friends, fans and neighbors to find new reasons to shop locally. Hosting community-focused events feels right,” explains Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the Marion Tailgate Market. She added that hosting organizations like McDowell Public Library gives residents an opportunity to not just shop locally, but to take advantage of multiple resources in a single outing or trip.

Attendees of the Market can expect new selections of produce, berries, fruits and staple items for fresh kitchen recipes, as well as spotlight foods from returning vendors. EBT/SNAP benefits are accepted and doubled through the Freshbucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).

If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer or farmer, email Fitzgerald at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

2023 season hours

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October;

(No tailgate market due to city events on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14);

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians and special guests at www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

About Marion Tailgate Market

Started in 2007 in downtown Marion;

Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion;

Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce and artisan crafts;

EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled;

Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org.

About Foothills Food Hub

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

Food pantry storage and packing;

Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development;

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

Supporting farmers, pantries, and those most in need in McDowell County;

Parent organization of Foothills Food Hub;

Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, community organizations and food related organizations throughout McDowell;

Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market;

Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.