Mission Health launches '50 Techs in 50 Days' hiring campaign From Staff Reports Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following its recent "90 Nurses in 90 Days" recruitment initiative, Mission Health has launched a new hiring campaign focused on strengthening other essential clinical care teams.kAm%96 Qd_ %649D :? d_ s2JDQ 42>A2:8? 2:>D E@ C64CF:E d_ AC@76DD:@?2=D 7@C 4C:E:42= C@=6D[ :?4=F5:?8 :>28:?8[ DE6C:=6 AC@46DD:?8[ C6DA:C2E@CJ E96C2AJ[ DFC8:42= E649?@=@8J 2?5 A92C>24J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 A@D:E:@?D A=2J 2 G:E2= C@=6 :? DFAA@CE:?8 A2E:6?E 42C6 24C@DD E96 962=E9 DJDE6> 2?5 2C6 A2CE @7 |:DD:@? w62=E9VD 4@?E:?F65 :?G6DE>6?E :? 3F:=5:?8 2 DEC@?8 962=E942C6 H@C<7@C46 E@ >66E E96 8C@H:?8 ?665D @7 H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] pD A2CE @7 E96 42>A2:8?[ |:DD:@? w62=E9 H:== 9@DE 2 G:CEF2= 9:C:?8 6G6?E @? (65?6D52J[ yF=J h[ 368:??:?8 2E `` 2]>][ 8:G:?8 42?5:52E6D E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@??64E 5:C64E=J H:E9 C64CF:E6CD 2?5 =62C? >@C6 23@FE 2G2:=23=6 A@D:E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week McDowell County commissioners OK budget: 3% raise for employees, no increase in school funding Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Ex-US Olympian indicted over alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism Carolina Panthers get absolutely shafted in NFL uniform rankings Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend kAm%9@D6 :?E6C6DE65 :? E96D6 C@=6D 2E |:DD:@? w62=E9 42? C68:DE6C 7@C E96 G:CEF2= 9:C:?8 6G6?E 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]42C66C6G6?ED]942962=E942C6]4@>^r=:?:42=w:C:?8tG6?EQmHHH]42C66C6G6?ED]942962=E942C6]4@>^r=:?:42=w:C:?8tG6?Ek^2m]k^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2=D :?E6C6DE65 :? ;@:?:?8 E96 |:DD:@? w62=E9 E62> 42? =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96D6 4FCC6?E @AA@CEF?:E:6D 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^42C66CD]942962=E942C6]4@>^d_r=:?:42=%649DQm9EEADi^^42C66CD]942962=E942C6]4@>^d_r=:?:42=%649Dk^2m @C E@ D66 2== @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]|:DD:@?w62=E9]@C8^42C66CDQmHHH]|:DD:@?w62=E9]@C8^42C66CDk^2m[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road The truck went down a slight embankment, hit two large trees and then overturned onto the driver’s side. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Mission Health’s Mountain Area Medical Airlift helicopter was sent to the scene. About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening Due to the extreme heat, a cooling station is open at the McDowell Senior Center, located at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion. McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service When the storm passed, he and his father climbed onto a farm tractor and began clearing fallen trees from the road between their home and the … Watch Now: Related Video Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Recommended for you