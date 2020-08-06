Appalachian Mural Trail shows off latest addition
WAYNESVILLE — Another beautiful piece of history has been added to the Appalachian Mural Trail — a Postage Stamp Mural — at Shelton House Museum in Waynesville.
Titled “The Farmer,” this mural captures a pastoral scene of a lifestyle long gone, yet never forgotten. Painted by Doreyl Ammons Cain, this is the first of a series of Postage Stamp murals to be added to the mural trail’s interactive website, www.muraltrail.com and to the trail of magnificent murals dotting the landscapes and cityscapes of the Appalachian Mountain area. Visit the website to see McDowell County's contribution to the trail.
Three blocks from downtown Waynesville, Shelton House has a rich and vibrant history. In 1977, Mary Cornwell, fourth owner of Shelton House, envisioned a repository at the historic Shelton House to preserve and display traditional crafts created by the state’s most renowned artisans, as well as the Shelton family collection of Southwest Native American artifacts and family antiques. In 1980, her vision was realized and the Museum of North Carolina Handicrafts was opened inside the beautiful home. Today the collections in the museum and barn consist of beautiful antiques, heritage crafts, agricultural exhibits and other items from crafters and artisans past and present.
The building behind the main house was built by Will Shelton around 1918. Originally a second floor apartment for the housekeeper, the ground level had a coal bin storage area and a carriage house that was later turned into a two-car garage. Today it’s called the Carriage House, and in 2019 the Shelton Carriage House Gift Shop opened. Displayed are works from more than 25 artists/crafters.
The grounds of Shelton House include eight-plus acres of garden and green space that also include the HART Performing Arts Center and Haywood’s Historic Farmers Market.
“We are so excited to be a part of this awesome mural trial” said Dannehl Strautz, museum director. “The Shelton House museum, barn and the grounds recall the rural origins of the town and stand as a prominent representative of late nineteenth century agrarian prosperity in Haywood County, NC. We are thrilled to be included as a member of the Appalachian Mural Trail.”
To learn more about the Postage Stamp murals go to muraltrail.com where you can read the stories about the murals and get driving directions to make your pilgrimage to actually experience the murals, towns and landscapes.
The Appalachian Mural Trail follows the Blue Ridge Parkway and now covers from Clay County, NC, through Mountain City, Tenn. and on up into the Shenandoah Valley. The trail draws in visitors into towns and communities where near 120 public historical murals are located, helping the economy through increased tourism and the employment of artists. The Appalachian Mural Trail is showcasing these historical murals through their interactive website, muraltrail.com, and sharing with the world this amazing Appalachian art and spirit.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.