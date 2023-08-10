Auditions will take place later this month for a unique combination of a classic horror film and live acting that will be presented on stage in downtown Marion.

In October, the Greenlee Theatre at the MACA Center will host a presentation of the silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” Released in 1920, this German Expressionist masterpiece is usually considered by historians and critics as the first horror film. The weird story of Dr. Caligari features a twisted visual style with distorted sets and strange images and it has been enormously influential in the horror and film noir genres of movie making. It inspired such famous directors as Tim Burton and Terry Gilliam.

This presentation of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” will be combined with actors who will perform pantomime on the stage as the film is projected on a screen and pianist Nathan Shirley provides musical accompaniment. Ashton Helton is the director for this event.

“My team and I will be bringing the iconic German Expressionist masterpiece ‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’ to life on stage in a way that has never been done before,” Helton told The McDowell News. “We will premiere this production in Marion, N.C. at Greenlee Theatre in collaboration with McDowell Arts Council.”

Helton said this presentation of the 103-year-old film will be unique.

“Though the story has been adapted to many different mediums including a musical, a stage play, and even a ballet, no one has ever combined a pantomime cast with a live score and scenic as we intend to,” said Helton. “This approach allows our team to breathe new vision into a 100-plus year old story.”

Helton and her team are looking for actors to perform as the “shadowcast” onstage as the film is being projected. Auditions will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, at MACA’s Greenlee Theatre at 50 S. Main St. in Marion.

The main characters are:

Dr. Caligari (45 and older). He is the physician and sideshow entertainer. He is suspicious, cunning and mysterious.

Alan (20 to 35 years of age). He is mild-mannered and in love with Jane.

Francis (20 to 35 years of age). He is a friend of Alan and besmitten by Jane. He is gentle and polite.

Jane (20 to 35 years of age). She is melancholy. Vaporish and beautiful. She is the target of both Alan’s and Francis’ affections.

Cesare (20 to 35 years of age). He is a somnambulist (someone who sleepwalks) and has spent his entire life in a dreamlike state. He is controlled by Dr. Caligari like a zombie. He is peculiar and sympathetic.

There are five main characters, two to three that are supporting and a rotation of roles that could be done by anyone who is more than 20 years old.

In addition, Helton is looking for a stage manager, carpentry technicians, lighting technicians, a propmaster and production assistants.

In the past, Helton served as the local producer for the Bow Wow Film Festival that was a fundraiser for the Marion-based Mercy Fund Animal Rescue. She was also featured on the front page of The McDowell News later for her role in producing a short film that received international acclaim at Filmapalooza in Paris, France.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/1346527372881874/.