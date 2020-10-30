Local officials, Dogwood Trust partner to build workforce housing complex

“As mayor of Marion, I am very grateful to Dogwood Health Trust for its generous support in partnership that will bring a new complex of 168 units of workforce housing to Marion and McDowell County,” said Mayor Steve Little. “Nothing boosts a family more than a good quality place to live. This new housing will help the people here and will also help our businesses and industries who are looking for people to fill jobs.”

“The McDowell County Board of Commissioners believe that great things happen when organizations work together and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Dogwood Health Trust, Gateway Wellness Foundation, the city of Marion, McDowell Tech and Housing Assistance Corp. in developing this new workforce housing project,” said David Walker, chairman of the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. “The people of McDowell County will have access to high-quality affordable housing thanks to all of these organizations working together for the greater good.”

"McDowell Technical Community College is excited to be a part of the collaborative efforts of McDowell County, the city of Marion and the Gateway Foundation, to bring much needed housing to the area,” said Ryan Garrison, interim president and chief financial officer for MTCC. “This increase in housing will give individuals the opportunity to work and live in the county.”