Gateway Wellness Foundation board adds three new members

Katrina Blumetti is a New Jersey native but relocated to the Morganton-Hickory-Lenoir area with her family in 1996. A graduate of Freedom High School in Morganton, Katrina began a career in banking 2003 at Morganton Savings Bank and now serves as the vice president, senior loan officer. Blumetti is very involved in the community as she serves as a Burke County Chamber Ambassador and a member of the Advisory Council for N.C. Young Bankers as the western region representative. She believes she will be able to contribute to Gateway with her extensive knowledge in the banking industry, awareness of the lack of affordable housing in the area and connections in the Burke county region. “I didn’t grow up in Burke but I feel like I grew up at the bank,” Blumetti said. “I love this area and this community and I want to see it flourish.”