Gateway Wellness Foundation board adds three new members

Gateway Wellness Foundation recently added three new board members to its philanthropic organization as a means to help understand the needs, challenges and opportunities that exist in our communities.
Based in Marion, Gateway Wellness Foundation’s board of directors is a representation of a four-county area including McDowell, Burke, Polk and Rutherford counties. The mission of Gateway Wellness Foundation is centered in the health and wellbeing of our western North Carolina community. Through intentional partnerships and collaborations, Gateway Wellness Foundation improves and supports quality of life in western North Carolina by promoting wellness opportunities among organizations for people served regionally, according to a news release.
Leon Godlock, Katrina Blumetti and Sarah Grymes have all recently joined Gateway’s Board of Directors in an effort to promote wellness for nonprofits and residents in and around Gateway’s region of coverage.
Leon Godlock is a Rutherford County resident and 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County’s first African American captain of support services. Because of his role with the Rutherford Sheriff’s Office, Godlock works heavily with the youth and elderly. He also serves on multiple boards including the Isothermal Community College Foundation board, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Community Prison Resource Council, and serves as the Region 8 representative for N.C. Association of School Resource Officers. Also an ordained minister, Godlock believes the definition of minister is servant. “It is better to give than to receive,” Godlock shared. “As you are helping people you will get a reward back.”
Katrina Blumetti is a New Jersey native but relocated to the Morganton-Hickory-Lenoir area with her family in 1996. A graduate of Freedom High School in Morganton, Katrina began a career in banking 2003 at Morganton Savings Bank and now serves as the vice president, senior loan officer. Blumetti is very involved in the community as she serves as a Burke County Chamber Ambassador and a member of the Advisory Council for N.C. Young Bankers as the western region representative. She believes she will be able to contribute to Gateway with her extensive knowledge in the banking industry, awareness of the lack of affordable housing in the area and connections in the Burke county region. “I didn’t grow up in Burke but I feel like I grew up at the bank,” Blumetti said. “I love this area and this community and I want to see it flourish.”
Joining the Gateway Foundation Board of Directors as a Polk County resident and representative, Sarah Grymes is a proponent for affordable housing in her region. Grymes brings a vast knowledge of the lack of affordable housing through her professional experience as the Executive Director with Housing Assistance Corporation Inc. headquartered in Hendersonville. Grymes has a passion to give back to her community and has served on numerous boards. She currently serves on the North Carolina Housing Coalition Policy Committee and Advent Health Foundation Board. She was also recognized as “One of the 10 Most Dedicated Women in Henderson County” in 2015, according to the news release.
The Board of Directors of Gateway Wellness Foundation is currently reviewing grant applications that were submitted during Gateway’s 2020 grants cycle, which closed on August 30. Areas of focus include Access to Health Care, Early Childhood Development, Food Insecurity, Housing and Special Projects. For more information please visit www.gatewaywellnessfoundation.org.
