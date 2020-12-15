Advocates for Marion's homeless start Code Purple Hotline

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These advocates are seeking to get some used lockers from East Middle School. These old lockers will be placed across from the portable toilet so the homeless have a place to store their stuff. The city of Marion will install a street light so that area will be lighted, according to the advocates.

Last month, these advocates appeared before the Marion City Council and urged city officials to help the homeless.

“We are working hard to provide solutions to the issues they face,” said Niki Palmer to the City Council last month. “We are seeking the community's help. We are trying to raise awareness regarding this issue.”

After hearing from the group, Mayor Steve Little said last month the city of Marion is limited by law as to what it can do regarding the homeless. The mayor strongly encouraged the advocates to speak to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners about the homeless situation in Marion and McDowell.

The Palmers have a ministry to help the homeless population and the food insecure, particularly in the East Marion community. Their church provides free hot soup to the homeless on Friday evenings and hand out coats and blankets for those in our community who have no other way to keep warm. The Palmers are also active with the Marion East Community Forum.