Advocates for Marion's homeless start Code Purple Hotline

Marion’s homeless community now has a special hotline where they can find help with food, shelter or clothing.
On Wednesday morning, a group of committed advocates “broke ground” at East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church for the new Code Purple Hotline 828-764-1295. This hotline has been created to aid the local community with finding basic needs. This is a joint effort by the church, the Marion East Community Forum, the Let’s Act Army - McDowell, McDowell Mission Ministries and other local organizations.
The Rev. Jeff Palmer and his wife Niki from East Marion PHC and Debora Workman of the Marion East forum will answer the 24-hour hotline number and refer the caller to local services for food, shelter and clothing. They are teaming up with Centro Unido Latino-Americano and St. John’s Episcopal Church food pantry for food support. McDowell Mission Ministries will be the place to go for shelter, although there are some overflow situations that have to be worked out, according to Niki Palmer.
East Marion PHC on Baldwin Avenue will be the place to go for hot meals and a soup kitchen. The homeless can also go to that church and the mission for help with clothing.
“We are hoping this hotline will be a great help to folks in need,” said Niki Palmer.
On Wednesday morning, these committed advocates and volunteers gathered in the fellowship hall of East Marion PHC to inaugurate this new hotline. They have more than a dozen signs in both English and Spanish to inform the homeless and others in need about how they can get help. They will be strategically placed around Marion and McDowell County. Mount Ida Mixed Media LLC provided the signs.
The name of the hotline refers to a code purple condition (below 32 degrees). Persons living outside can call the number 828-764-1295 for immediate help.
“I’m terribly excited for today this is a big step forward for the community,” said Jason Seidel with the Let’s Act Army – McDowell. “You see how everything is culminating. It’s all about basic human needs.”
A room inside the church’s fellowship hall has been set aside for gently used clothing. Tamara Armstrong Taylor is collecting and delivering new or gently used children’s’ coats for the coat drive at Tom Johnson Camping Center.
“We realize that during these times the need is growing and will continue to get larger as the pandemic goes on,” said Seidel on his Facebook page. “Our organization and members are ready to help meet this need and have implemented phase one of our plan to provide for our less fortunate in McDowell and surrounding communities. After we get this system perfected, we will expand it to more counties around western North Carolina and beyond.”
In addition, a portable toilet has been installed on Clark Street in the East Marion community for the homeless to use. People experiencing homelessness now can have their privacy and won’t have to use the bathroom on someone’s property. The Community Engagement Project has partnered with the East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church to fund the portable toilet.
These advocates are seeking to get some used lockers from East Middle School. These old lockers will be placed across from the portable toilet so the homeless have a place to store their stuff. The city of Marion will install a street light so that area will be lighted, according to the advocates.
Last month, these advocates appeared before the Marion City Council and urged city officials to help the homeless.
“We are working hard to provide solutions to the issues they face,” said Niki Palmer to the City Council last month. “We are seeking the community's help. We are trying to raise awareness regarding this issue.”
After hearing from the group, Mayor Steve Little said last month the city of Marion is limited by law as to what it can do regarding the homeless. The mayor strongly encouraged the advocates to speak to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners about the homeless situation in Marion and McDowell.
The Palmers have a ministry to help the homeless population and the food insecure, particularly in the East Marion community. Their church provides free hot soup to the homeless on Friday evenings and hand out coats and blankets for those in our community who have no other way to keep warm. The Palmers are also active with the Marion East Community Forum.
These advocates are now working to determine just how many homeless people live in our community. They have counted more than 30 so far mostly in the East Marion and Clinchfield areas. There are some homeless people who live near the Walmart Supercenter on Sugar Hill Road and off N.C. 226 South.
“If I had to estimate on this side of town, I would say at least 50,” said Rev. Jeff Palmer. “And the stories vary as to why and what’s going on.”
They are also working with school system to help the McKinney Vento students, who are considered homeless.
With this new hotline, there is a better way for people without shelter to get the help they need, especially during the winter months. Emergency and law enforcement officials can give this number out as well.
“Let’s get out there and do something,” said Rev. Jeff Palmer. “They are human beings.”
“We’re coming to their aid in their time of need,” said Niki Palmer.
For more information about how to help, email Niki Palmer at nikipalmer01@gmail.com
