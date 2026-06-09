Top Story Spotlight OLD FORT Arrowhead Gallery in Old Fort to feature new art show Mike Conley Jun 9, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort will hold a new art show based on the heritage of the land around us.kAmpCC@H9625 pCE:DED 2?5 pCE:D2?D {628F6 Wpb{X :D 2 d_`W4XWbX ?@?AC@7:E 4@CA@C2E:@? =@42E65 :? ~=5 u@CE] xED 82==6CJ 2?5 DEF5:@D 2C6 565:42E65 E@ AC@>@E:?8 E96 2CED :? E96 ~=5 u@CE 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D] %96 82==6CJ H:== 9@DE “(96C6 E96 {2?5 #6>6>36CD[” 2 D9@H E92E 46?E6CD “@? E96 :562 E92E =2?5 :D?’E ;FDE FD65 — :E 9@=5D >6>@CJ[” 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“x? 2?5 2C@F?5 ~=5 u@CE[ 86?6C2E:@?D @7 72C>:?8 92G6 D92A65 3@E9 E96 A9JD:42= =2?5D42A6 2?5 E96 :56?E:EJ @7 E96 A6@A=6 H9@ =:G6 E96C6[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] “%96 =2?5 :D 2 =:G:?8 2C49:G6 — 6G6CJ 7:6=5[ 76?46 =:?6[ 2?5 9:==D:56 42CC:6D EC246D @7 A2DE 92?5D[ D62D@?D[ 2?5 DE@C:6D]”k^Am People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday North Carolina board rules on Mallard Creek track team’s state championship appeal Nonprofits to host community resource fair in Marion with free hot dogs, resources, nonprofits kAm%96 ?6H 2CE D9@H H:== 36 6I9:3:E65 7C@> $2EFC52J[ yF?6 af[ E9C@F89 (65?6D52J[ yF=J ah] %96 82==6CJ :D 42==:?8 7@C 2CE:DED E@ DF3>:E E96:C H@C<D]k^AmkAm“(6 :?G:E6 2CE:DED E@ 4C62E6 2 A:646 E92E C67=64ED @FC C6=2E:@?D9:A E@ E96 =2?5 — H96E96C :?96C:E65[ H@C<65[ C6>6>36C65[ @C :>28:?65[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] “r@?D:56C H92E E96 =2?5 9@=5D E92E 42??@E 36 D66? 2E 7:CDE 8=2?46 — 4J4=6D @7 H@C< 2?5 D62D@?D[ 92?5D E92E D92A6 E96 =2?5[ E96 =2?5 2D H:E?6DD[ 3@F?52C:6D 2?5 36=@?8:?8[ 2?5 649@6D @7 E96 A2DE 2?5 D665D @7 E96 7FEFC6]”k^AmkAmx7 J@F 2C6 :?E6C6DE65 :? 4@?EC:3FE:?8 E@ E9:D @C 7FEFC6 6I9:3:ED 2E E96 pCC@H9625 v2==6CJ[ D66 E96 r2== 7@C pCE:DED D64E:@? @? E96 H63D:E6i k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]2CC@H96252CE]@C8QmHHH]2CC@H96252CE]@C8k^2m]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm*@F 5@ ?@E ?665 E@ 36 2 82==6CJ @C =628F6 >6>36C E@ A2CE:4:A2E6] p== 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ 2AA=J 6:E96C @?=:?6 @C :? A6CD@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmq64<J p=5C:586 :D E96 4FC2E@C] *@F 42? 4@?E24E 96C H:E9 BF6DE:@?D 2E gag\g_b\gb`d]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mx>A@CE2?E 52E6Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkF=mk=:mt?ECJ :?E2<6 %9FCD52J[ yF?6 ad[ 7C@> `\e A]>]k^=:mk=:mpCEH@C< 9F?8i uC:52J[ yF?6 aek^=:mk=:mpCE:DE C646AE:@?i $2EFC52J[ yF?6 af[ 7C@> c\e A]>]k^=:mk=:m!:4<FA @7 F?D@=5 H@C<i (65?6D52J[ yF=J ah[ 5FC:?8 ?@C>2= 82==6CJ 9@FCDk^=:mk^F=m kAmkDEC@?8mx>A@CE2?E {:?<Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmr2== 7@C 2CE:DEDi k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^2CC@H96252CE]@C8^42==\7@C\2CE:DEDQm9EEADi^^2CC@H96252CE]@C8^42==\7@C\2CE:DEDk^2mk^AmkAmtG6?E 56E2:=Di k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^2CC@H96252CE]@C8^6G6?EDQm9EEADi^^2CC@H96252CE]@C8^6G6?EDk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story