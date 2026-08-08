Aug 8, 2026 Aug 8, 2026 0 Bella donna Beauty offers haircuts, highlights, gray blending, fashion colors, extensions and wedding hair. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Related to this story Most Popular Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best “We are very inclusive, a place where people can come and not feel judged.” Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial “Cold case investigations of cases where there is public pressure for resolution can fall prey to tunnel vision and sloppy investigation fuele… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when “Our mission has always been to create a place where families, friends, and neighbors can gather and make sweet memories, and we're thrilled t… NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says After they were shot, their faces were used to open their phones and remove the passcodes, according to the search warrant. Marion radio station moves to new location WBRM or Bigfoot Country 103.9 FM is now based on Henderson Street.