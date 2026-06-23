Jun 23, 2026 Jun 23, 2026 0 1 of 2 Finance director Crystal young gave a presentation about the city budget for 2026-2027. The Marion City Council held the regular meeting on June 16 at the Marion Community Building. Council Members Ann Harkey and Billy Martin were unable to attend. MIKE CONLEY PHOTOS, MCDOWELL NEWS Related to this story Most Popular Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old No other individuals inside were injured, according to the news release. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth Further investigation and a positive drug analysis test determined the juvenile had been exposed to a controlled substance, and charges were filed. The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant The new restaurant/bar is located at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, where Burrito Bros. used to operate. Letter from Marion resident voices concern over state legislation The following letter from Marion resident Kay House was sent to N.C. Reps. Dudley Greene and Jake Johnson and N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel. It is a…