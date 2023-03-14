McDowell High School senior Peyton McPeters will get the opportunity to continue her basketball career next school year as she will be attending Pfeiffer University in the fall.

McPeters, a three-year varsity player at McDowell, will join the Falcons basketball program. She is looking forward to the chance at playing for the NCAA Division III school. The decision to choose Pfeiffer was solely on her as she took the time weighing her options.

“It was definitely a long and thoughtful process. Trying the find the right fit for you is not easy,” said McPeters. “I think what put me at a good head start was my family pushing me to choose what was best for me and just trying to choose what felt like home.”

She will be joining a Pfeiffer program that went 6-17 overall this past season and 4-12 in the USA South Conference. With only one senior on the current roster, McPeters will join a potentially deep roster for the 2023-24 season, giving her an opportunity to slowly acclimate to the program. McPeters had an opportunity to meet some of the players and the coaching staff during a visit earlier in the school year.

“The coach is a wonderful person, very friendly. I got to meet him a few times and then attending a couple games, all the players were very welcoming to me. That meant a whole lot.”

Peyton was a three-year member of the McDowell basketball program. While statistically she wasn’t one of the leading scorers on the team, it was her perseverance through a run that included playing during the middle of the COVID pandemic and versatility that made her stand out.

“A lot has happened in three years. The perseverance during that time has allowed me to achieve goals that I’ve wanted to reach. I have to thank my family and my coaches for giving me the opportunity.”

Academically McPeters hopes to attain a degree in nursing while at Pfeiffer with the goal of being a pediatric nurse.

Pfeiffer is a private university in Misenheimer, located in Stanly County. It is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.