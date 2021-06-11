Lady Titans' Hames headed to Young Harris

The late surge of college commitments for McDowell High School athletes continues as recent graduate Lucy Hames recently inked with Division II Young Harris College to play softball in 2022.

Hames is the second member of the softball program to have signed from this past school year. Avery Jordan committed to North Carolina Wesleyan back in December of last year. The decision for Hames to choose the perennially strong Division II program came after her senior campaign ended at McDowell.

“It all came together pretty quickly as the coach at Young Harris began to show some interest in me after the high school season ended,” Hames said. “I really didn’t have many other offers on the table, so I looked into this one. Playing softball in college has been a dream of mine for a long time and this opportunity came up at just the right time.”

Hames had been considering Montreat prior to the inquiry from the Georgia school, but ultimately chose Young Harris. Hames will be majoring in business and marketing with future hopes of opening a business through social media.