Fighting to the end: Titans battle hard against Mountaineers but come up short

The McDowell Titans were beaten by the Mitchell Mountaineers, but they were most definitely not beaten up, and that bodes well for the rest of the Titans’ season.

McDowell (1-1) stood toe-to-toe with the defending state 1A runner-up Mountaineers (2-0), but the visitors pulled away in the second half for a 34-16 victory Friday in the Titans’ home opener.

It was McDowell’s seventh straight loss to the 1A powerhouse, but it was much more competitive than the previous five, all of which were decided by at least 30 points.

If not for a handful of mistakes early on, the Titans might have led the game at the half. As it was, Mitchell built a 14-7 halftime lead and stretched it out with a pair of impressive scoring drives in the third quarter.

Titans head coach Darrell Brewer was happy with his team’s effort.

“I tell you what; they played their tails off tonight,” said Brewer. “From one week to the next, to come out and play like they did, I’m proud of them. They fought and fought and fought. It’s like I told the boys, mistakes are what beat us. We put ourselves in bad situations, and it took the game out of our hands. You can’t give a good football team the chances we did.”

The Titans were coming off a sub-par defensive performance in their season-opening 39-36 win over R-S Central, but McDowell was much better on that side of the ball Friday. The Titans surrendered just 270 yards to the Mountaineers’ dynamic offensive unit, and held Mitchell on downs twice in the first half.

“Defensively, it’s a long way from last week,” said Brewer. “I thought our offense played as well in that game as in any game since I’ve been here, but defensively, I felt awful. We just couldn’t get it together.”

But that wasn’t the case Friday, even though there was plenty of adversity early.

Mitchell got its first score when Titans quarterback Ricky Carr was intercepted deep in McDowell territory on the first play from scrimmage, giving Mitchell a first-and-goal at the 7. Quarterback Ty Turbyfill (15 carries, 56 yards, 2TDs) scored from the 2, and Chad Giarusso’s extra point made it 7-0 just 57 seconds into the game.

But the Titans were undaunted. They took the ensuing kickoff and drove from their own 20 to the Mitchell 11 before errors cost them again. A holding call set McDowell back to the 21. Moments later, Titans receiver Jeremiah Ellis appeared to have drawn an interference penalty in the end zone, but there was no flag. Ellis objected vehemently, and incurred an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The drive eventually stalled at the 33-yard line.

In the second quarter, the Titans squandered another chance when running back Josh Ellis was stripped of the ball and Mitchell recovered at its own 39. Giarusso (21-135-3TDs) then broke free between the tackles and raced 39 yards to the Titans’ 20. Turbyfill scored three plays later to make it 14-0.

The Titans came right back, though. McDowell marched 64 yards in just five plays to get back in the game.

Carr (3-of-8 passing, 35 yards, INT) hooked up with Jackson Marsh (3 receptions, 32 yards) for a 10-yard gain, and hit Matthew Spivey for a 16-yard play. Blake Boswell (13-84) added a 7-yard carry, and Carr (10-30) broke loose for a 17-yard scramble. Josh Ellis (10-38-TD) capped the drive with a nifty, 14-yard run, and Gunner Dietrich’s point-after made it 14-7 at the break.

McDowell owned a 153-128 edge in total yards at the half.

“I felt like at halftime, we were right where we needed to be,” Brewer said. “They (Mitchell) didn’t expect it. All they talked about was coming down here and beating us to death. They didn’t expect a football game. But our kids played hard. I told the kids, mistakes we can fix. It’s hard to fix effort. But they had the effort. There were things we could have done to make that a better ballgame.”

But a costly injury helped derail the Titans in the second half. Junior Colby Carr, a starter at middle linebacker and offensive guard, went out under concussion protocol and did not play after intermission. His status for next week was uncertain at press time.

The Mountaineers drove 67 yards to open the third quarter and gave themselves some breathing room on Giarusso’s 7-yard TD run.

Giarusso added a 1-yard score later in the third and a 3-yarder in the fourth.

Yardstick Mitchell McDowell First downs 21 15 Rushes-yds. 50-226 38-180 Passing 4-7-0-0 4-9-1-0 Passing yds. 44 48 Total yds. 270 226 Return yds. 35 41 Fumbles/lost 1/0 1/1 Penalties-yds. 5-40 5-50 Punts-avg. 0-0 2-34.5 Mitchell 07 07 14 06 – 34 McDowell 00 07 00 09 – 16 Individual stats: Rushing: Mitchell (Chad Giarusso 21-135-3TDs, Ty Turbyfill 15-56-2TDs, Gage Young 9-67, Marley McCourry 1-m4, Caleb Cook 3-m8, Team 1-m20) McDowell (Blake Boswell 13-84, Josh Ellis 10-38-TD, Hunter Pittman 3-31-TD, Ricky Carr 10-30, Jackson Marsh 1-7, Team 1-m10) Passing: Mitchell (Turbyfill 4-7-0-0-44 yds.) McDowell (Carr 3-8-1-0-35 yds., Job Marsh 1-1-0-0-13 yds.) Receiving: Mitchell (Dalton Hollifield 3-20, Young 1-24) McDowell (J. Marsh 3-32, Matthew Spivey 1-16) Scoring summary First quarter Mi – Turbyfill 2 run, Giarusso kick (11:03) Second quarter Mi – Turbyfill 1 run, Giarusso kick (5:18) Mc – Jo. Ellis 14 run, Gunner Dietrich kick (3:25) Third quarter Mi – Giarusso 7 run, Giarusso kick (7:48) Mi – Giarusso 1 run, Giarusso kick (1:06) Fourth quarter Mi – Giarusso 3 run, kick failed (7:04) Mc – Safety (1:36) Mc – Pittman 13 run, Dietrich kick (:48)

A bad punt snap cost Mitchell a safety late in the game, and McDowell added another score when freshman Hunter Pittman (3-31-TD) dashed 13 yards with 48 seconds to play.

“This game will pay off for us later on,” said Brewer. “We’re going to face some teams that are as good if not better at the end of our schedule. This one doesn’t mean a hill of beans in conference play. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”

The Titans are on the road at East Rutherford next Friday (7:30 kickoff).