Top Story Spotlight COMMENTARY MTCC president: From the battlefield to the classroom, one lesson endures: Teamwork works By J.W. KELLEY President of McDowell Technical Community College Nov 16, 2026 Nov 16, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 J.W. Kelley is the new president of McDowell Technical Community College PHOTO SUBMITTED Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By J.W. KELLEY President of McDowell Technical Community College As I reminisced this Veterans Day, I recalled many experiences that helped me learn and grow as a soldier and, eventually, as a leader.kAmuC@> >J G6CJ 7:CDE 52J[ x BF:4<=J C62=:K65 E92E 364@>:?8 2 DF446DD7F= D@=5:6C H2D ?@E D@>6E9:?8 x 4@F=5 244@>A=:D9 2=@?6] (6 =62C?65 E@ C6=J @? @?6 2?@E96C 2?5 3F:=E ECFDE E9C@F89 EC2:?:?8 6I6C4:D6D[ 2:C3@C?6 @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 56A=@J>6?ED]k^AmkAmx DE:== C6>6>36C 962C:?8 >J =:6FE6?2?E 8:G6 E96 @C56C E@ “=@4< 2?5 =@25” 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 2?5 E96? 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Deputies searching forest With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count See which McDowell healthcare facility was named among the top 5% in the nation McDowell basketball standout Khloe Joyner signs with Boston University McDowell County officials address rumors about transit system’s status TNA International Champion Jason Hotch talks about how it started and wrestling in Marion Alumni Spotlight: Boyd Phillips is a proud graduate of North Cove Elementary 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving Have tattoos? 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A6@A=6 <?@H E96J 42? 56A6?5 @? @?6 2?@E96C 2?5 H96? =6256CD 86?F:?6=J 42C6 7@C E9@D6 E96J D6CG6]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E9:D %92?<D8:G:?8 D62D@?[ x 2> 8C2E67F= 7@C >2?J E9:?8D[ ?@E E96 =62DE @7 H9:49 :D E96 :?4C65:3=6 E62> @7 724F=EJ 2?5 DE277 2E |4s@H6== %649] %96:C 565:42E:@?[ 4@==23@C2E:@?[ 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E E@ D6CG:?8 @E96CD >2<6 @FC 244@>A=:D9>6?ED A@DD:3=6] |@C6 :>A@CE2?E=J[ E96:C E62>H@C< 96=AD @FC DEF56?ED =62C?[ 8C@H[ 2?5 5C62>]k^Am kAm%@ >J E62>>2E6D 2E %96 %649[ E92?< J@F] q642FD6 @7 J@F[ @FC DEF56?ED 42? 5:D4@G6C E92E |4s@H6== %649 :D #:89E (96C6 %96J q6=@?8]k^AmkAm%62>H@C< H@C<D]k^Am J.W. Kelley is president of McDowell Technical Community College. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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