WATCH NOW: Fallout continues after alleged racial remark by McDowell High teacher

In the video, which can be viewed at www.mcdowellnews.com, the teacher is seen with his arm around a student of color and says, “I’m a white man, so I can’t say n*****.” Other students can be heard chiming in before and after the remark. The version published online by The McDowell News mutes the word the teacher uses and blurs the face of the student. The McDowell News did view the original version.

Paula Swepson, coordinator for the West Marion Community Forum Inc., sent the video to the McDowell County Board of Education and Superintendent Mark Garrett when she became aware of the situation. The Forum works in the McDowell community combating inequities involving race and other social issues.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have been working with the schools for the past three years trying to inform him of what is going on in the school system,” Swepson said. “The video showed me that there is a lack of training with teachers and they are not properly trained to handle these situations.”

The teacher, according to Swepson, is Jack Jensen, who teaches math at McDowell High School.