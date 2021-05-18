WATCH NOW: Archaeological work taking place at Historic Carson House. Volunteers can help.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The wood-frame structure was built around the time that McDowell County was formed. The Carson House served as the first seat of county government for the newly created McDowell and the first county commission meetings were held there.

During the Civil War, Emma Rankin was a schoolteacher living there and she wrote an account of when the Union soldiers under Gen. George Stoneman raided the Carson House in the spring of 1865. She wrote that her room was located within this section.

Sometime after 1900, the addition was removed from the property.

“We don’t know if it was taken down or burned or washed away,” said Jordan.

Moore and his archaeological team are now trying to determine the location of this structure and if any artifacts are still on the site.

His team consists of laboratory supervisor Abra Johgart and two Warren Wilson students, Ali Minnihan and Braxton Clark. Amanda Biddix, a student from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is also a part of the team.

They will collect any artifacts they find as they try to unearth the foundation of the L addition.