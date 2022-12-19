Truist Bank branch in Old Fort closing its doors

Another bank branch in McDowell County is shutting its doors.

Recently, Truist Bank informed its local customers that the Old Fort branch will soon close.

Brian Davis, director of retail and small business communications for Truist, confirmed to The McDowell News that the Old Fort branch at 106 E. Main St. will close on March 28, 2023. Instead, customers will be able to use “the nearby East Asheville branch” at 1327 Tunnel Road in Asheville.

“There are no job losses associated with this closure and those teammates will be transferred to other area branches to continue serving our clients,” said Davis in an email to The McDowell News. “We’re very thoughtful about branch closing decisions and consider a number of factors, including our clients’ changing preferences as more and more clients choose to bank with us digitally through online, mobile banking, and other channels available to them anytime, anywhere.”

The email from Davis doesn’t give a reason for the closing or say what will happen to the building at 106 E. Main St. in Old Fort.

The news about the closing was quickly shared on social media.

“I’m bummed…the Old Fort branch of TRUIST bank is closing in March 2023…hoping another bank will come in soon,” wrote Linda Hensley on Facebook.

“We are closing our accounts and going elsewhere,” wrote Joshua Robinson on Facebook.

“I got letter in the mail yesterday and went into the bank today,” wrote Diane Hand Dean on Facebook. “They tried telling the people in charge that a lot of people can’t go to Asheville or Morganton. They were told a lot of people do on line banking. The bank lady said a lot of people said they will close their account.”

“It is a problem for commercial businesses,” wrote Suzie McClure on Facebook. “I think we might go to First Bank. I don’t want to bank out of the county.”

This is the third bank branch in McDowell County to close over the past three years.

In 2019, Bank of America announced its branch in Marion would close down for good and the building had already been sold. But, for sale signs remain outside the building, which remains empty.

In October 2021, the Fifth-Third Bank company sent out a letter to local customers informing them that the Marion branch would close permanently as of Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The city of Marion ended up buying that downtown landmark.