September is Recovery Month in McDowell County. This month, we celebrate and acknowledge the courage, determination and intentional journey from addiction’s grip to the embrace of recovery.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, we remembered and honored those we have lost to overdose and acknowledge the grief caused by each death. In September, we joyfully observe and recognize our McDowell County recovery community. This is a robust, thriving community who are actively engaged in inviting others to join them in the recovery journey.
Across our nation, communities unite, individuals courageously share their experiences, and lives undergo a profound transformation during September. This is a period marked by reflection, empowerment and above all renewal. Recovery Month 2023 goes beyond the catchphrase: “Every Person. Every Family. Every Community.” This theme resonates with the stories of individuals who have walked the path of addiction and emerged as symbols of resilience. Their stories embody the reality that a life of purpose and clarity, free from substances, is attainable.
There are events across the nation in September that are dedicated to addiction recovery. These gatherings are more than fun and making community connections. These events are platforms where individuals connect to share resources, foster empathy and create a safe space of unwavering support. It’s a time of unity, a reminder that no one travels the recovery journey alone.
The Blue Ridge Recovery Rally has been in McDowell County for seven years. This year, the rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Tom Johnson’s Camping World of Marion from 4-8 p.m. This celebration event is an opportunity for individuals and families touched by substance use to come together to celebrate each other. This year, there will be a variety of entertainment, shared testimonials, information booths and a robust Kidz Zone. This is a free event for McDowell County and the first 300 attendees will receive a T-shirt and a meal voucher. Vendors and sponsors will also be supplying interesting items at no charge. This is a family-oriented event open to all residents of McDowell County.
Another Recovery event was held on Tuesday, Sept. 12. This was a Family Support Group that met at 210 Baldwin Ave. Every person in addiction has a family — one they were born into or one they chose. The illness of addiction has fractured families, drained financial resources, and resulted in mental health issues that can affect the physical health of each family member.
Recovery is about healing and healing takes time and intention. A support group provides a safe, non-judgmental, welcoming space for people to share their experiences and to find out they are not alone in their situation or their feelings. Recovery from addition means engaging the individual, the family and the community. The Family Support Group will meet again in October — look for the day and time to be announced in the coming days.
If you want or need help for intervention, treatment and sustained recovery, it’s available. The following partners with McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness are available — just ask:
Emergency: 911
RHA Mobile Crisis: 1-888-573-1006
Mobile Crisis Services provide intensive, on-site response, stabilization and intervention for people of all ages experiencing a crisis due to mental health disturbances, developmental disabilities or addiction.
Behavioral health professionals are available 24/7/365 to stabilize the person and safely at home, work, school or wherever the crisis occurs in the community.
Strategic Interventions
1-828-442-9580. Marion location for crisis help 24/7. Call us if you need help.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988 (dial these three numbers for a direct link)
Crisis Text Line:
Text 741741
CareNet Counseling Marion
Phone: 828-559-0125
Address: 79 Academy St., Marion
Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
RHA
Phone: 828-652-2919
Address: 486 Spaulding Road, Suite B, Marion
Website: rhahealthservices.org
Hours: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Strategic Interventions
Phone: 828-655-3231
Address: 33 Burgin St., Unit B, Marion
Website: strategicshc.com
Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
VAYA Health LME/MCO
Phone numbers: 1-800-849-6127 or 828-225-2785
Address: 200 Ridgefield Court, Suite 206, Asheville
Website: www.vayahealth.com
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Spirit of Truth Christian Counseling
Phone: 828-559-7710
Address: 130 Logan St., Marion
Wings of Flight Center for Change, PLLC
Phone: 828-407-0880
Website: www.wingsofflightcenterforchange.com
Black Mountain Counseling Center
Phone: 828-669-9798
Address: 144 E. Main St., Old Fort
Website: www.blackmountaincounseling.org/
McDowell Impact Peer Support Services
Phone: 828-237-3502
Website: Impact Peer Support Services
Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery
Phone: 828-559-2575
Website: embc.church
Address: 660 Baldwin Ave. Marion
Hours: Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous (Marion)
Contact: Serenity Seekers Marion
Address: 241 W. Court St., Marion
Hours: Weekly meeting schedule: Sunday, 7-8 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous
Address: 241 W. Court St., Marion
Hours: Saturdays 7 p.m.
Details: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness: Family Support Group
Contact: info@McDowellPSA.org
Julian F. Keith Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Phone: Facility Main Phone Number: 828-257-6200; Detox fax number: 828-257-6268
Rehab Admissions Phone Number: 828-257-6230
Address: 201 Tabernacle Road, Black Mountain, N.C. 28711
Website: www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/state-operated-healthcare-facilities/facilities/julian-f-keith-alcohol-and-drug-abuse-treatment-center
Caldwell C3 Comprehensive Care Center
Contact:
Phone: 1-800-848-0180
Address: 2415 Morganton Blvd., SW, Lenoir
McLeod Centers for Wellness
Contact:
Phone: 828-659-3966
Address: 117 W. Medical Court, Marion
Hours: office Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dosing and counseling for patients: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 to 9 a.m.
Website: www.mcleodcenters.org/wp/
High Country Country Health/Olive Branch Ministries
Contact: 828-412-1095
Project CARA-MAHEC
Phone: 828-659-3621
Address: Mission Women’s Care McDowell, 472 Rankin Drive, Marion
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MATCH (McDowell Access to Care and Services)
Phone: 828-659-5289
Address: 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
Website: matchmcdowell.com
Facebook: MATCH on Facebook
Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Care Paramedic Program
Phone: EMS — 828-652-3241
EM/Addressing — 828-652-3241
911 Communications — 828-659-2241
Address: 129 Barnes Road, Marion
Website: www.mcdowellem.com/
Foothills Health District (McDowell County Health Department)
Contact:
Phone: 828-652-6811
Address: 408 Spaulding Road, Marion
Website: http://foothillils.org
Hours: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.