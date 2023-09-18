September is Recovery Month in McDowell County. This month, we celebrate and acknowledge the courage, determination and intentional journey from addiction’s grip to the embrace of recovery.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, we remembered and honored those we have lost to overdose and acknowledge the grief caused by each death. In September, we joyfully observe and recognize our McDowell County recovery community. This is a robust, thriving community who are actively engaged in inviting others to join them in the recovery journey.

Across our nation, communities unite, individuals courageously share their experiences, and lives undergo a profound transformation during September. This is a period marked by reflection, empowerment and above all renewal. Recovery Month 2023 goes beyond the catchphrase: “Every Person. Every Family. Every Community.” This theme resonates with the stories of individuals who have walked the path of addiction and emerged as symbols of resilience. Their stories embody the reality that a life of purpose and clarity, free from substances, is attainable.

There are events across the nation in September that are dedicated to addiction recovery. These gatherings are more than fun and making community connections. These events are platforms where individuals connect to share resources, foster empathy and create a safe space of unwavering support. It’s a time of unity, a reminder that no one travels the recovery journey alone.

The Blue Ridge Recovery Rally has been in McDowell County for seven years. This year, the rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Tom Johnson’s Camping World of Marion from 4-8 p.m. This celebration event is an opportunity for individuals and families touched by substance use to come together to celebrate each other. This year, there will be a variety of entertainment, shared testimonials, information booths and a robust Kidz Zone. This is a free event for McDowell County and the first 300 attendees will receive a T-shirt and a meal voucher. Vendors and sponsors will also be supplying interesting items at no charge. This is a family-oriented event open to all residents of McDowell County.

Another Recovery event was held on Tuesday, Sept. 12. This was a Family Support Group that met at 210 Baldwin Ave. Every person in addiction has a family — one they were born into or one they chose. The illness of addiction has fractured families, drained financial resources, and resulted in mental health issues that can affect the physical health of each family member.

Recovery is about healing and healing takes time and intention. A support group provides a safe, non-judgmental, welcoming space for people to share their experiences and to find out they are not alone in their situation or their feelings. Recovery from addition means engaging the individual, the family and the community. The Family Support Group will meet again in October — look for the day and time to be announced in the coming days.

If you want or need help for intervention, treatment and sustained recovery, it’s available. The following partners with McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness are available — just ask:

Emergency: 911

RHA Mobile Crisis: 1-888-573-1006

Mobile Crisis Services provide intensive, on-site response, stabilization and intervention for people of all ages experiencing a crisis due to mental health disturbances, developmental disabilities or addiction.

Behavioral health professionals are available 24/7/365 to stabilize the person and safely at home, work, school or wherever the crisis occurs in the community.

Strategic Interventions

1-828-442-9580. Marion location for crisis help 24/7. Call us if you need help.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988 (dial these three numbers for a direct link)

Crisis Text Line:

Text 741741

CareNet Counseling Marion

Phone: 828-559-0125

Address: 79 Academy St., Marion

Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RHA

Phone: 828-652-2919

Address: 486 Spaulding Road, Suite B, Marion

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strategic Interventions

Phone: 828-655-3231

Address: 33 Burgin St., Unit B, Marion

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VAYA Health LME/MCO

Phone numbers: 1-800-849-6127 or 828-225-2785

Address: 200 Ridgefield Court, Suite 206, Asheville

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Spirit of Truth Christian Counseling

Phone: 828-559-7710

Address: 130 Logan St., Marion

Wings of Flight Center for Change, PLLC

Phone: 828-407-0880

Black Mountain Counseling Center

Phone: 828-669-9798

Address: 144 E. Main St., Old Fort

McDowell Impact Peer Support Services

Phone: 828-237-3502

Website: Impact Peer Support Services

Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery

Phone: 828-559-2575

Address: 660 Baldwin Ave. Marion

Hours: Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous (Marion)

Contact: Serenity Seekers Marion

Address: 241 W. Court St., Marion

Hours: Weekly meeting schedule: Sunday, 7-8 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous

Address: 241 W. Court St., Marion

Hours: Saturdays 7 p.m.

Details: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church

McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness: Family Support Group

Julian F. Keith Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Phone: Facility Main Phone Number: 828-257-6200; Detox fax number: 828-257-6268

Rehab Admissions Phone Number: 828-257-6230

Address: 201 Tabernacle Road, Black Mountain, N.C. 28711

Caldwell C3 Comprehensive Care Center

Contact:

Phone: 1-800-848-0180

Address: 2415 Morganton Blvd., SW, Lenoir

McLeod Centers for Wellness

Contact:

Phone: 828-659-3966

Address: 117 W. Medical Court, Marion

Hours: office Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dosing and counseling for patients: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 to 9 a.m.

High Country Country Health/Olive Branch Ministries

Contact: 828-412-1095

Project CARA-MAHEC

Phone: 828-659-3621

Address: Mission Women’s Care McDowell, 472 Rankin Drive, Marion

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MATCH (McDowell Access to Care and Services)

Phone: 828-659-5289

Address: 430 Rankin Drive, Marion

Facebook: MATCH on Facebook

Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Care Paramedic Program

Phone: EMS — 828-652-3241

EM/Addressing — 828-652-3241

911 Communications — 828-659-2241

Address: 129 Barnes Road, Marion

Foothills Health District (McDowell County Health Department)

Contact:

Phone: 828-652-6811

Address: 408 Spaulding Road, Marion

Hours: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.