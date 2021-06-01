McDowell students excel academically

Anne Thomas Mathews receives degree from Wofford College
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Anne Thomas Mathews received a bachelor of arts degree majoring in economics and Spanish, cum laude. Mathews is from Marion.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,775 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a "best value" and for its commitment to student success and accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community has 12 sororities and fraternities as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.
Marion resident graduates from Mars Hill University
MARS HILL -- Mars Hill University held its spring commencement ceremony May 15 in a socially-distanced format. Graduates processed across the Lunsford Commons quadrangle area of the upper campus, accompanied by their chosen guests. Graduates were grouped by their academic majors, with groupings staggered throughout the afternoon.
Several dozen students who completed their degree requirements in the fall 2020 semester also participated in the ceremony, since their December commencement was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions. The most popular majors were business administration, criminal justice, nursing and social work.
Among the graduates were:
Elizabeth Shirley White of Marion, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Sciences
About Mars Hill University:
Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master's degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina. The university's Asheville Center for Adult and Graduate Studies is located on Airport Road in Arden.
Adkins of Nebo awarded degree from University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL - Meredith Adkins of Nebo has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences. UA awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.
Gardner-Webb announces spring 2021 graduates, winners of academic or service awards
BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb University officials are pleased to announce the list of students from Western North Carolina who graduated or received academic or service awards for the 2021 spring semester.
The dean’s list honors outstanding full-time, undergraduate students who maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.7 or above. This recognition is the highest academic honor of the semester. The honor roll recognizes outstanding full-time undergraduate students who achieve a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.7 through noteworthy academic success during the semester.
Students who received special awards could choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book is inscribed with the student’s name, the date and award received.
McDowell graduates
• Arianna F. Guy, of Marion, BA, Missiology
• Allyson C. Rideout, of Old Fort, BS, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude, Senior Scholastic Award for 4.0 GPA, and winner of the Teacher Education Scholarship Award, presented to the graduating senior with the highest overall grade point average.
Dean’s list
• Ysabela Corina Cable, of Nebo, who also received an academic award in criminal justice administration
• Besarda Nmn Mehaj, of Marion
• Caroline Nodine, of Marion
• Allyson Call Rideout, of Old Fort
Honor roll
• Mary Katherine Gowan, of Marion
• Arianna F. Guy, Marion