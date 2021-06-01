McDowell students excel academically

Anne Thomas Mathews receives degree from Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Anne Thomas Mathews received a bachelor of arts degree majoring in economics and Spanish, cum laude. Mathews is from Marion.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,775 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a "best value" and for its commitment to student success and accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community has 12 sororities and fraternities as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Marion resident graduates from Mars Hill University

MARS HILL -- Mars Hill University held its spring commencement ceremony May 15 in a socially-distanced format. Graduates processed across the Lunsford Commons quadrangle area of the upper campus, accompanied by their chosen guests. Graduates were grouped by their academic majors, with groupings staggered throughout the afternoon.