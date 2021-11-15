McDowell High NJROTC cadets visit Washington, D.C., Naval Academy

McDowell High School NJROTC recently took a trip to Washington, D.C., and Annapolis, Md., where the 22 cadets visited numerous sites important to our nation’s history.

The trip included visiting the Navy Ceremonial Guard, the United States Marine Corps Museum, the Jefferson Memorial, the U.S. Naval Academy and witnessing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, according to a news release.

At the Naval Academy, the cadets saw the sarcophagus where John Paul Jones, the father of the United States Navy, is entombed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One could almost hear his famous words ringing in the air, “I have not yet begun to fight,” coming from the 18th-century naval hero, said NJROTC Naval Science Instructor Jeff McClure.

While at Arlington National Cemetery, McDowell High NJROTC Cadet Commanding Officer Haevynn Wedel had the privilege of placing a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This tomb exemplifies valor and honor by remembering those who died committing brave and selfless acts with no one to bear witness to them. Cadet Wedel expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to honor these brave Americans that perished in service to our country, according to a news release.

“Overall, all the cadets enjoyed the trip and felt very fortunate to be able to visit our nation’s capital,” said McClure. “Memories were created that will last a lifetime and a better appreciation of our nation’s history was also forged.”