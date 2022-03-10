Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hear an update from the West Marion Community Forum; recognize the Fire Department and the 2021 Main Street Champion; and talk about the condemnation of a rundown house.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
First, council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council. But a council member can ask for an item to be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately.
The consent agenda will consist of: approval of the March 1 City Council meeting minutes, an endorsement of North Carolina 2022 Spring Litter Sweep, approve the waiver of charges for collection of large trash items during Spring Litter Sweep 2022, consider an interlocal agreement with McDowell Technical Community College for a school resource officer, adopt a resolution for state water and sewer funding and approve budget ordinance amendments.
Under the regular agenda, council will recognize the Marion Fire Department for achieving rescue certification. City officials will be presented with the 2021 Marion Main Street Champion.
Council will hear an update from the West Marion Community Forum and hear a presentation about the McDowell Wayfinding Project.
A public hearing is scheduled about the Old Morganton Road/Gateway Projects property annexation area. Another public hearing will take place about the adoption of the unified development ordinance text amendment.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
After that, council will consider starting the condemnation procedure for a dilapidated house on East Court Street. City officials will talk about the local water supply. They will consider the contracts for street rights of way mowing and the Oak Grove Cemetery mowing. They will likely consider the contract for landscaping services.
Council will hear a presentation about the Adopt-A-Street program.
City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.