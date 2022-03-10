Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hear an update from the West Marion Community Forum; recognize the Fire Department and the 2021 Main Street Champion; and talk about the condemnation of a rundown house.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

First, council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council. But a council member can ask for an item to be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately.

The consent agenda will consist of: approval of the March 1 City Council meeting minutes, an endorsement of North Carolina 2022 Spring Litter Sweep, approve the waiver of charges for collection of large trash items during Spring Litter Sweep 2022, consider an interlocal agreement with McDowell Technical Community College for a school resource officer, adopt a resolution for state water and sewer funding and approve budget ordinance amendments.

Under the regular agenda, council will recognize the Marion Fire Department for achieving rescue certification. City officials will be presented with the 2021 Marion Main Street Champion.