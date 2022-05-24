Jif peanut butter recalled nationwide; NCDHHS urges consumers to check labels

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is advising people to not eat or serve certain Jif brand peanut butter products that are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

On May 20, J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall of select Jif peanut butter products. Fourteen cases of salmonella related to this outbreak have been identified in 12 states. Salmonella is an organism that causes symptoms of diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, but can cause serious illness in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

The 14 national cases of salmonella that have been linked to this outbreak to date have resulted in two hospitalizations. There may be additional cases that have not been identified. In North Carolina, there has been one case associated with the outbreak to date.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat or serve Jif brand peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers. This recall impacts many different types of peanut butter, including creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat products. Since peanut butter has a long shelf life, consumers should check any Jif brand products they have at home.

If consumers have peanut butter impacted by this recall, dispose of it immediately. Wash and sanitize all containers and surfaces that may have contacted the recalled peanut butter. Consumers with questions may visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Anyone who has consumed recalled peanut butter and has symptoms of salmonella should contact their health care provider.