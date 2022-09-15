First Bank awards North Cove Elementary a technology grant

First Bank’s Project Launch contest has selected North Cove Elementary School in Marion, NC to be awarded $8,000 to equip classrooms with AirTame technology.

Principal Adam Wiseman submitted North Cove Elementary for the grant in order to fit each classroom in the school with screen-casting devices that allow both teacher and students the ability to share and model their learning.

Wiseman, new to the school as principal, said he is excited for the beneficial technology to be added to classes.

“Our students and teachers will all benefit," he said. "Students will be able to visualize learning being modeled and have their ability to share their own learning with others. Teachers will have mobility to present material, model lessons and more. This will help bridge the learning gap created by the pandemic and will benefit our community as they visit our building, seeing the awesome work our students are doing each day.”

The screen-casting devices can serve as digital display boards while inactive, which can additionally help show student celebrations, achievements, and more.

David Wooten, City Executive for First Bank in Marion talked about the initiative.

“We are so excited for North Cove and Principal Wiseman to receive this grant," he said. "Our Project Launch initiative is working throughout the entire Carolinas and for North Cove to receive, right here in Marion, is special. Our community is near and dear to us and supporting the students and teachers in this way makes us very happy.”

The funds awarded are a part of First Bank’s Project Launch, a year-long initiative which chooses winners monthly based on their entries to www.localfirstbank.com/projectlaunch.

Winners are committee-selected and are based on an idea, movement, project, or initiative that helps improve or support learning and creates more educational opportunities in communities within the Carolinas. Through July 2022, $175,969 has been given to individuals or organizations with creative and inspired ideas to help solve educational challenges.