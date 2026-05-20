Featured Top Story Spotlight Nine organizations seeking to establish a hospice home care office in McDowell County Mike Conley May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 Updated 24 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nine applicants with the state are seeking to establish a hospice home care office in McDowell County.kAm%96 46CE:7:42E6 @7 ?665 2AA=:42E:@?D 2C6 36:?8 7:=65 H:E9 E96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 w62=E9 2?5 wF>2? $6CG:46D :? C6DA@?D6 E@ 2 ?665 56E6C>:?2E:@? :? 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What we know Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR What's going on at West McDowell Middle? $4 million grant moving fields out of floodplain Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader Marion, McDowell moving to Stage 2 water shortage advisory, starting mandatory water restrictions America 250: A look at McDowell County's origins, and its namesake Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years Nebo McDowell County water customers under boil water advisory McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient McDowell County fourth graders drew flags as part of America 250 celebrations. See the winners. kAmp AF3=:4 962C:?8 7@C E96D6 ?:?6 AC@;64ED H:== 36 96=5 (65?6D52J[ yF?6 `f[ 2E `_ 2]>] :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal "... the McDowell County Board of Commissioners opposes broad constitutional or statutory limitations that would unnecessarily restrict county… Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road No charges have been filed in the shooting. Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged A Marion woman and a baby were also named as victims. Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader “A child wrote you a letter. And the teacher in you wrote back to call his teachers liars,” Garrett said. “That is not a policy disagreement. … Watch Now: Related Video WATCH IT: Georgia's drought impacts agriculture, raises wildfire risk U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie's first interview after primary loss U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie's first interview after primary loss As Memorial Day nears, here are 10 things you may not have known As Memorial Day nears, here are 10 things you may not have known Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien Recommended for you