Top Story Spotlight Food Lion’s foundation gives $5,500 grant to Mission Ministries Alliance Mike Conley Jul 29, 2026 Jul 29, 2026 Updated 4 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mission Ministries Alliance, McDowell’s homeless shelter and ministry, has received a $5,500 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help people experiencing hunger.kAm%96 }@FC:D9:?8 ~FC }6:893@CD 8C2?E DFAA@CED 4@>>F?:EJ 7665:?8 A2CE?6CD 3J 96=A:?8 ?6:893@CD :?4C62D6 E96:C 2446DD E@ ?FEC:E:@FD 7@@5[ ?FEC:E:@?2= 65F42E:@? 2?5 C6D@FC46D E@ 96=A E96> 86E 324< @? E96:C 766E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |:DD:@? |:?:DEC:6D p==:2?46]k^AmkAmu@@5 :?D64FC:EJ 2?5 9@>6=6DD?6DD 2C6 4@??64E65 :? 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Here’s the law UNC AD reveals what was behind decision to fire Hubert Davis Atrium pushes back after State Health Plan leaves healthcare network out of Tier 1 HCA Healthcare, Mission monitor reports potential non-compliance for 3rd straight year McDowell County working to address teen suicide North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate McDowell High basketball player caps season at state East-West All-Star game Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where You might get an insurance lapse letter from the NC DMV. It’s not a scam. 6 Duke alumni listed among the greatest shooters in NBA history Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 }@FC:D9:?8 ~FC }6:893@CD 7F?5:?8 H:== DFAA@CE E96 @C82?:K2E:@? 2D :E 4@?E:?F6D E@ @776C 52:=J >62=D 7@C D96=E6C 4=:6?ED 2?5 E2<6 >62=D E@ 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD E9C@F89 :ED @FEC6249 AC@8C2>] xE 2=D@ 2==@HD E96 >:?:DECJ E@ <66A 2 DE@4<65 A2?ECJ E@ AC@G:56 8C@46C:6D E@ E9@D6 EC2?D:E:@?:?8 7C@> :ED AC@8C2>D E@ DE23=6 9@FD:?8]k^AmkAmqJ :?E68C2E:?8 ?FEC:E:@FD >62=D H:E9 @FEC6249[ 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?D6 2?5 9@FD:?8 DE23:=:K2E:@?[ E96 2==:2?46 EC2?D7@C>D 7@@5 2446DD 7C@> 2 D9@CE\E6C> :?E6CG6?E:@? :?E@ 2 DECF4EFC65 A2E9H2J E@H2C5 962=:?8 2?5 4@??64E:@?[ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 u@@5 {:@? u665D r92C:E23=6 u@F?52E:@? :D 4@>>:EE65 E@ DFAA@CE:?8 72>:=:6D 724:?8 7@@5 :?D64FC:EJ 24C@DD u@@5 {:@?’D `_\DE2E6 7@@EAC:?E] tDE23=:D965 :? a__`[ E96 u@F?52E:@? AC@G:56D 7:?2?4:2= DFAA@CE 7@C AC@8C2>D 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D 565:42E65 E@ 7665:?8 =@42= ?6:893@CD :? E96 4@>>F?:E:6D :E D6CG6D]k^Am kAm|:DD:@? |:?:DEC:6D p==:2?46 :D 2 A66C\=65[ 72:E9\C@@E65 @C82?:K2E:@? D6CG:?8 :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D 6IA6C:6?4:?8 9@>6=6DD?6DD :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]>:DD:@?>:?:DEC:6D2==:2?46]@C8^]Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]>:DD:@?>:?:DEC:6D2==:2?46]@C8]k^2mk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs The sheriff's office received a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services about a child being neglected Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? A town meeting brought new ideas to light for the property. U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting for the proposed project from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law The only statewide law with a specific age restriction is in the North Carolina Fire Code. 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