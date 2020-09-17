City Council hears update about Marion East Community Forum

Last month, the Marion City Council heard an update from the West Marion Community Forum. This week, city officials heard about the latest work by the Marion East Community Forum.
The highlight of Tuesday’s Marion City Council meeting was a presentation by the Marion East Community Forum, which seeks to improve the neighborhoods in Clinchfield, Eastfield and East Marion.
Forum coordinator Debora Workman and former forum coordinator Kitty Wilson Geouge spoke to council members about the work the forum has done since the group’s last presentation.
Workman stated that over the last year the forum has held a variety of events centered on bringing community members together. She stated that in October the forum held a Community Health Fair for families featuring a variety of resources like food from MANNA Food Bank and information about the McDowell Access to Care and Health Program, according to a news release.
Workman also shared that for Thanksgiving, the forum donated money to the Foothills Food Hub that normally paid for the forum’s meal at monthly meetings. She also shared that at Christmas a special celebration called Neighborhood Christmas was held for the community. This event featured food, fellowship, visits with Santa and more.
During her presentation, Workman also recognized Marion East Community Forum members Geouge and Niki Palmer for their continued dedication to the group. She stated that both Palmer and Geouge were instrumental in organizing, innovating and implementing the forum’s projects, according to the news release.
Workman stated that since COVID-19 began the forum had been holding its meetings virtually. She said the forum hoped to hold some of their events later in the year, just in a different way.
Workman then shared that the forum was considering holding a drive-in event for the forum’s Third Annual Old Time Christmas Concert. She also said that a Best Decorated House contest was being considered for the Christmas season, since it would allow folks to drive around neighborhoods in East Marion and enjoy the lights.
Geouge then gave an update on the Marion East Recreation Complex (MERC), to be located along Baldwin Avenue. She stated that work on the project had been slightly delayed, but that the MERC’s leadership team was crafting plans to grow the complex and make it a family-friendly place for all East Marion residents.
At the conclusion of this presentation, Mayor Steve Little thanked Workman and Geouge for their continued dedication to the community.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Approved the subdivision of property on East Glenview Street owned by Eric and Sulhay Abernathy. The subdivision will create nine parcels, which will be used to construct six patio homes. Construction on one of those patio homes has been completed and additional homes will be constructed in the coming years.
• Approved the subdivision of property on Carolina Avenue requested by Endeavor Homes, LLC. This subdivision will create 10 lots where 10 single-family homes are planned to be built.
• Approved a reviewed planning and fire schedule ordinance, which updated fees for fire code violations.
