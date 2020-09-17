City Council hears update about Marion East Community Forum

Workman stated that since COVID-19 began the forum had been holding its meetings virtually. She said the forum hoped to hold some of their events later in the year, just in a different way.

Workman then shared that the forum was considering holding a drive-in event for the forum’s Third Annual Old Time Christmas Concert. She also said that a Best Decorated House contest was being considered for the Christmas season, since it would allow folks to drive around neighborhoods in East Marion and enjoy the lights.

Geouge then gave an update on the Marion East Recreation Complex (MERC), to be located along Baldwin Avenue. She stated that work on the project had been slightly delayed, but that the MERC’s leadership team was crafting plans to grow the complex and make it a family-friendly place for all East Marion residents.

At the conclusion of this presentation, Mayor Steve Little thanked Workman and Geouge for their continued dedication to the community.

In other business, the Marion City Council: