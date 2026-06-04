Jun 4, 2026 6 mins ago 0 1 of 2 Josh Marsh, senior class president, speaks at McDowell HighSchool graduation in 2025. McDowell High School graduates file into the school stadium at graduation in 2025. JOSH DAVIS PHOTOS, BLUE RIDGE SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY FILE Related to this story Most Popular Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge The shooting happened in Newton on May 11. Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident The coach allegedly instructed his 11-year-old son to hurl a ball into the opposing team’s dugout. McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas “Graduation is always a special moment because it represents both an ending and a new beginning.” Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. The festival will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Marion. Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where “We’ve heard the feedback and we’re bringing it. We are excited to deliver a taste of Boone to Old Fort with a piece of Appalachian Mountain Brewery.”