Oct 1, 2026 Oct 1, 2026 0 Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation "His commitment to this county and its residents has been evident throughout his career. On behalf of the board, we wish him well on his next … Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase The incident ended on Sugar Hill Road in Marion, where a single-vehicle accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized An Old Fort woman has been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine.