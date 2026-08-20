Aug 20, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 The Old Fort Town Administrator Renee Taylor, Alderman Jamie Grindstaff and Acting Mayor Iretha Hancock listen to reports at Old Fort Board of Aldermen meeting. MIKE CONLEY PHOTOS, MCDOWELL NEWS Alderwoman Erin Adams, Alderman and Police Chief Melvin Lytle and Alderman Wayne Stafford listen to reports at Old Fort Board of Aldermen meeting. The aldermen also heard a report from Cathy Moore, who is the local leader for the grassroots effort to bring passenger trains back to McDowell County and western North Carolina. Related to this story Most Popular Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Here's what's on the menu. Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer The nine new trails included in the expansion will add more downhills to the existing trail network. New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens Old Fort RV Park flooded in Hurricane Helene, then served as a location for FEMA housing. Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money A campaign finance report indicates that the Western North Carolina Republican used donations meant for his now-defunct reelection campaign to… Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Former UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble says he had “the best four years that anybody could ask for” with the Tar Heels, but he plans on usin…