Nov 7, 2026 8 mins ago 0 1 of 2 British actor and comedian Russell Brand and his wife, Laura, arrive Tuesday at Southwark Crown Court in London. A prison van leaves Southwark Crown Court on Thursday in London after British actor and comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. JACK TAYLOR PHOTOS, REUTERS Related to this story Most Popular Republicans win all the local races in McDowell County in 2026 elections During the 2026 elections for McDowell County, Republicans again won in all the local races for the County Commission and the Board of Education. Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation “As it says in Ecclesiastes, there is a time and season for everything. I think my season has arrived." Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes During the 2026 election, voters in McDowell County soundly rejected an increase in the sales tax. But a data center could bring additional re… Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence The dog's owner provided footage to law enforcement of the reported breaking and entering. East Marion, Blue Ridge or Marion Global? Residents can vote on new school name McDowell County residents are voting to decide which should be the name for the new school to replace both Marion Elementary and Eastfield Glo…