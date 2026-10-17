Oct 17, 2026 14 mins ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular Retired state trooper donates $2,000 to support McDowell Tech BLET cadets “His willingness to help remove financial obstacles for our cadets sends a strong message that their community believes in them." McDowell County commissioners hear update about design, timeline for new school for Marion The new elementary school that will replace both Marion and Eastfield schools will be constructed along U.S. 70 East near the Marion city limits. Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating “This fundraiser is a chance for the community to rally around a local pillar that has meant so much to so many people." Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In returns to Marion Saturday with aircraft, classic cars, family fun The annual event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. You can expect aircraft displays, classic cars, live music, … McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules The update on data center rules was heard during Monday’s meeting of the commissioners which was held at Historic Carson House.