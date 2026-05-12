May 12, 2026 2 mins ago 0 1 of 2 Howard and Ernest Smith are the sons of Beatrice and Claude Smith. Their mother will turn 105 on May 17. SHARON MCBRAYER PHOTOS, THE NEWS HERALD Beatrice Smith's mother, Miriam Taylor, holds a baby believed to be her youngest child, Beatrice. Miriam died when Beatrice was 4 or 5 years old. Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Documentary to film ghost stories in Marion this summer. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends “After over three decades in law enforcement, I have made the decision to retire and enjoy more time with my family, the outdoors and hopefull… Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch The Carolina Panthers didn't completely pass up on the 2026 draft's quarterback class. Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.