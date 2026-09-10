Twenty-five years ago this week, Crystal Byrd, a Mcdowell County paramedic, was not scheduled to donate blood on the day of the terrorist attacks on the united states. but she was one of the many walk-ins who wanted to assist with relief efforts due to the attacks against the World Trade Center and pentagon. The blood drive was scheduled in advance at Mcdowell Technical Community College.
Twenty-five years ago this week, Harold Bragg, owner of the sears store at the Lady Marian plaza, watched accounts on the store's display televisions of the terrorist attacks on sept. 11, 2001. The national news provided breaking reports about the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. Customers were transfixed by the horrific images.
MCDOWELL NEWS ARCHIVES
Twenty-five years ago this week, hampton boggs (right), a ninth-grade student at east mcdowell Junior high school, collected money during the ninth-grade lunch for red Cross relief efforts because of the terrorist attacks on sept. 11, 2001. The school's chapter of students against Violence everywhere (saVe) collected money during lunch until the following week. school resource Officer Kellie duncan suggested the idea of students donating leftover change after lunch and was impressed with the success. The fundraising goal was set at $500, but more than $200 was collected before the second day was complete, and saVe was on track to top that mark.
Twenty-five years ago this week, members of the Mcdowell County rescue squad lit candles and observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen rescue workers and other victims of the terrorist attacks that happened on Tuesday, sept. 11, 2001. Barry Mcpeters (foreground) offered a prayer at the beginning of the memorial service.
The caller said her boyfriend shot out her back windshield when she was pulling out of her driveway.
Twenty-five years ago this week, Crystal Byrd, a Mcdowell County paramedic, was not scheduled to donate blood on the day of the terrorist attacks on the united states. but she was one of the many walk-ins who wanted to assist with relief efforts due to the attacks against the World Trade Center and pentagon. The blood drive was scheduled in advance at Mcdowell Technical Community College.
Twenty-five years ago this week, Harold Bragg, owner of the sears store at the Lady Marian plaza, watched accounts on the store's display televisions of the terrorist attacks on sept. 11, 2001. The national news provided breaking reports about the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. Customers were transfixed by the horrific images.
Twenty-five years ago this week, hampton boggs (right), a ninth-grade student at east mcdowell Junior high school, collected money during the ninth-grade lunch for red Cross relief efforts because of the terrorist attacks on sept. 11, 2001. The school's chapter of students against Violence everywhere (saVe) collected money during lunch until the following week. school resource Officer Kellie duncan suggested the idea of students donating leftover change after lunch and was impressed with the success. The fundraising goal was set at $500, but more than $200 was collected before the second day was complete, and saVe was on track to top that mark.
Twenty-five years ago this week, members of the Mcdowell County rescue squad lit candles and observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen rescue workers and other victims of the terrorist attacks that happened on Tuesday, sept. 11, 2001. Barry Mcpeters (foreground) offered a prayer at the beginning of the memorial service.