Jul 13, 2026 34 mins ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization "This site can house and feed approximately 80 volunteers who will work on homes in McDowell and surrounding counties.” Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road The truck went down a slight embankment, hit two large trees and then overturned onto the driver’s side. Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs The expansion will increase processing capacity and allow the production of products like jerky, snack sticks, summer sausage, hot dogs and more. Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Mission Health’s Mountain Area Medical Airlift helicopter was sent to the scene. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers.