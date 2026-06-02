Jun 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 During a special meeting on Friday, County Manager Ashley Wooten formally presented the McDowell County Board of Commissioners with the recommended 2026-2027 budget. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Related to this story Most Popular Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge The shooting happened in Newton on May 11. Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. The festival will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Marion. Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident The coach allegedly instructed his 11-year-old son to hurl a ball into the opposing team’s dugout. Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where “We’ve heard the feedback and we’re bringing it. We are excited to deliver a taste of Boone to Old Fort with a piece of Appalachian Mountain Brewery.” NASCAR team member arrested for allegedly hitting 78-year-old man with golf cart Evanna Howell, who works for Michael Jordan co-owned 23XI Racing, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.