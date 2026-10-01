Oct 1, 2026 Oct 1, 2026 0 Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation "His commitment to this county and its residents has been evident throughout his career. On behalf of the board, we wish him well on his next … Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase The incident ended on Sugar Hill Road in Marion, where a single-vehicle accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex On the second anniversary of Hurricane Helene, N.C. Baptists on Mission held a dedication ceremony for the new Marion Rebuild Center, a facili… Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents.