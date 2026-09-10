Sep 10, 2026 10 mins ago 0 1 of 2 LSU head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play during the first half of a game against Clemson on saturday, sept. 5, in baton rouge, La. STEPHEN LEW, IMAGN IMAGES Ole miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright, left, scores a touchdown against Miami defensive back Ja'boree antoine during their Fiesta bowl at state Farm stadium on Jan. 8 in Glendale, ariz. JOE RONDONE, USA TODAY NETWORK Related to this story Most Popular WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County “Step back in time with us and experience an age of chivalry, wonder, and untamed spectacle nestled right in the heart of western North Carolina." Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant As of Friday, Baxter has not received any reports of adverse events associated with the recalled product. Wildflowers flattened at Burke County I-40 exit, Highway Patrol investigating NCDOT said it also will file a state property incident report with the State Bureau of Investigation. Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River He was found sitting in a chair by the river with two firearms and an empty liquor bottle. Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County The caller said her boyfriend shot out her back windshield when she was pulling out of her driveway.