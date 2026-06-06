Jun 6, 2026 6 mins ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Despite some delays, two new restaurants for Marion – The Madness and The Copper Penny Grill – are still in the works to open soon. McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas “Graduation is always a special moment because it represents both an ending and a new beginning.” McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement He credits Nebo Elementary with helping prepare him for the future by fostering academic readiness, strong character and the ability to connec… S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child An investigation that began after a runaway juvenile from McDowell was located has led to the arrest of a South Carolina man on felony child s… Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music The fourth annual Trails & Trains Festival welcomes outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the trails, waterfalls and natural surroundings of Old Fo…