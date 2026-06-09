Jun 9, 2026 Jun 9, 2026 0 1 of 2 Charles "Chuckaroofer" Clark tries to gain LinkedIn followers in downtown Hickory while dressed as his character Excuse Me Sir. Charles "Chuckaroofer" Clark gets into character as No Cap Johnson, a nerdy goofball rapper, in downtown Hickory on April 23. SARAH C. JOHNSON PHOTOS, RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search "This arrest is the result of the continued dedication of our team to remove illegal drugs from our communities." Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Despite some delays, two new restaurants for Marion – The Madness and The Copper Penny Grill – are still in the works to open soon. McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony “You have demonstrated resilience, determination, kindness, and a commitment to one another." Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend The Barefoot Baby Foundation and Centro Unido Latin America will host a free family beach day at Lake James State Park. Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall The McDowell County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to call for a referendum to raise the sales tax to 7%.