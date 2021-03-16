Needed this St. Patrick's Day - Ronald Reagan's spirit

The crowd laughed heartily.

"You have to understand that for a man in my position, I'm a little leery about ethnic jokes," he said. The crowd roared. "The only ones I can tell are Irish."

He talked about a recent trip to Ireland. He visited Castle Rock, the place where St. Patrick erected the first cross in Ireland.

"A young Irish guide took me to the cemetery and showed me an ancient tombstone there," he said. "The inscription read: 'Remember me as you pass by, for as are you so once was I, and as I am you too will be, so be content to follow me."

As Reagan paused, the crowd eagerly awaited his follow up.

"Then I looked below the inscription, where someone scratched in these words: 'To follow you I am content, I wish I knew which way you went.'"

The crowd roared loud and long, causing the president to deadpan to his advance men: "Why didn't I find this place seven years ago?"

Reagen’s pub visit showed how eloquently the man was able to engage any audience, Republican or Democrat, just by being his genuine self.