Column: Celebrating national WHAT day?

Cat Matilda brought to my attention that Oct. 16 is Global Cat Day. She has her whiskers in a wad because we didn’t do something special on that Sunday to celebrate, and she’ll be in a snit for days if I don’t write at least a short piece about her special day, supposedly observed worldwide.

As I’ve said before, our good ol’ USA appears to have a month or a day to celebrate everything from A-Z, and some actually make sense and are lovely reminders for us to pay attention and even act.

For instance, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a notice for many of us to get our annual mammogram. And then there’s National Hairball Awareness Day always celebrated the last Friday in April. Matilda just made a weird cat face. However, she likes this one too since it’s supposed to remind us cat owners to be diligent in caring for our feline buddies’ health.

I certainly agree about the pet health awareness thing as much as I’m in favor of pet adoption. After 12 years away, when Hubby and I returned to the small farm where I grew up, over the years, of our six dogs, five were adopted and the seventh was fostered for a few months before his owner found him.

Then “we” were adopted by our first cat who gave us such wonderful company for 20 years, and then Sweet Matilda adopted us in the spring of 2020.

I can’t begin to explain the joy and love each of these furry folk brought to our lives, and sweet Matilda has many times come to my rescue during this first year without our Sam.

During the time we had pets, Sam and I agreed that each would never be mistreated, never lack for nourishment and love, and would always have excellent veterinary care.

Obviously, I support pet adoption, beginning with my first pup Dad found abandoned and brought to me when I was 6. Also, I support pet owners providing excellent treatment, regular vet care, and lots of love for their special companions.

I know, pets are a big responsibility, and not everyone’s circumstances permit a four-leggeder. Owning one can also be expensive. However, if your circumstances allow, as well as your and your family’s temperaments permit, I urge you to consider checking out the possibilities on April 30, 2023 — National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Cat Matilda seconds this recommendation, and maybe by April she will have forgiven me for missing her “global” appreciation day.