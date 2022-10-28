 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured editor's pick

Column: Celebrating national WHAT day?

  • Updated
  • 0
Barbara McKinney.jpg

Barbara W. McKinney

 SUBMITTED

Cat Matilda brought to my attention that Oct. 16 is Global Cat Day. She has her whiskers in a wad because we didn’t do something special on that Sunday to celebrate, and she’ll be in a snit for days if I don’t write at least a short piece about her special day, supposedly observed worldwide.

As I’ve said before, our good ol’ USA appears to have a month or a day to celebrate everything from A-Z, and some actually make sense and are lovely reminders for us to pay attention and even act.

For instance, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a notice for many of us to get our annual mammogram. And then there’s National Hairball Awareness Day always celebrated the last Friday in April. Matilda just made a weird cat face. However, she likes this one too since it’s supposed to remind us cat owners to be diligent in caring for our feline buddies’ health.

People are also reading…

I certainly agree about the pet health awareness thing as much as I’m in favor of pet adoption. After 12 years away, when Hubby and I returned to the small farm where I grew up, over the years, of our six dogs, five were adopted and the seventh was fostered for a few months before his owner found him.

Then “we” were adopted by our first cat who gave us such wonderful company for 20 years, and then Sweet Matilda adopted us in the spring of 2020.

Signs That Your Cat , Loves You. Cat owners all over the world understand that the personalities of cats can be quite a mystery. If you've ever wondered if your cat "loves" you, you're not alone. Here are six signs that your furry pets feel an honest affection for you. 1, They "scent" you. Cats rub up against people and things that are familiar to them and that provide them with a sense of comfort. 2, They give you the "slow blink.". Cats relax their eyelids when they feel safe, and slow blinks for cats are equivalent to human smiles. 3, They let you get close. Cats are generally protective of their space, so letting you get close or getting close to you is a sign of trust and affection. 4, They say hello with their tail. A cat's tail can tell you a lot about how they're feeling. Generally, a tail that is upright or in the form of a question mark means they're feeling friendly. . 5, They show you their belly. When a can shows you its belly, it usually means that they feel comfortable showing vulnerability with you. 6, They include you in their own grooming. This may be a cat's ultimate show of affection to its owner. It signals that they consider you a member of the family

I can’t begin to explain the joy and love each of these furry folk brought to our lives, and sweet Matilda has many times come to my rescue during this first year without our Sam.

During the time we had pets, Sam and I agreed that each would never be mistreated, never lack for nourishment and love, and would always have excellent veterinary care.

Obviously, I support pet adoption, beginning with my first pup Dad found abandoned and brought to me when I was 6. Also, I support pet owners providing excellent treatment, regular vet care, and lots of love for their special companions.

I know, pets are a big responsibility, and not everyone’s circumstances permit a four-leggeder. Owning one can also be expensive. However, if your circumstances allow, as well as your and your family’s temperaments permit, I urge you to consider checking out the possibilities on April 30, 2023 — National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Cat Matilda seconds this recommendation, and maybe by April she will have forgiven me for missing her “global” appreciation day.

Barbara W. McKinney, retired teacher/administrator, lives with her adopted cat Matilda and a mountain full of birds and wildlife. She received the “Outstanding Young Educator” award for McDowell County in 1972. Reach her at bwmckinney134@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: If inflation subsides, will everything be OK?

Column: If inflation subsides, will everything be OK?

Most surveys show inflation is one of the top issues in the country. The latest reading for September shows the inflation rate is still over 8% when measured on a year-over-year basis. This means the average retail price of what we bought in September 2022 was more than 8% higher than the average retail price of those same products and services in September 2021.

Micha Green: Women are paving the way for the next generation

Micha Green: Women are paving the way for the next generation

With my best friend riding shotgun and my two dogs in the back seat of my Buick Encore, I made the road trip from Washington, D.C., to Chicago last month for the ordination and consecration of Paula E. Clark, the first female bishop, and first Black bishop, of the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago. She’s also my mom.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio