WNC Afield: You'll like this hike. Trust me,

There is a very steep trail that will take you down to the river. You can risk that trail but if you go down the main trail just a bit, there is another trail that is somewhat easier.

Evaluate yourself before attempting either of the trails but if you feel certain they are within your capabilities, it might be worthwhile to get to the falls. Remember, I’m not recommending either trail as part of this hike but if the reward looks like it is worth the risk, act accordingly.

After the falls and your climb back to the main trail, continue to head down the path. My trail app just led us to an open area and then made the turnaround. In my opinion, there was nothing exceptional to see at the end of the trail but we got in a few more steps.

However, on your way to the turnaround, in a short distance you will see the trail split. Head up the trail to the left. You will see the remains of an old wooden cattle fence off to the right. On up the trail, there is a small meadow. Look up and to the left. At the top of the meadow is an old chimney. We hiked up to it. Looks like that is all that is left of what was once a peaceful mountain homestead. Time passes on.