WNC Afield: You'll like this hike. Trust me,

The beauty of the waterfall and the ease of obtaining the goal made this one irresistible. You will see immediately that this trip is about the payoff and not the hike itself.
Since this is a short hike and, in my opinion, somewhat boring, I’m going to use the phrase often used by old-time TV detective, Sledge Hammer. Just before things would take a turn for the worse, he would say, “Trust me, I know what I’m doing.”
So, while you are out on the adventure and it does not appear to be as exciting as others, just wait for the payoff. I’m sure you will think it is worth the walk. Trust me. Plan to spend some time playing in the water and taking selfies under the falls.
Grassy Creek Falls Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. Part of the route is a wide service road. The final trail is wide enough to walk without the need for extreme concentration on foot placement. The incline is steep enough to be called moderate.
Shoes: Hiking shoe or boot. There are enough rocks on the trail to warrant a hiking shoe rather than a running shoe but either will work fine. There are a couple of water crossings.
Time: We spent about two hours. That included some time at the falls, and we also took a short side trip that I will tell you about.
Distance/Elevation: My GPS showed the total distance, out and back, as 3.01 miles and elevation gain of 597 feet. This one is downhill for the first half and uphill on the way back. Don’t burn all your calories. It will be a bit of a climb out.
Safety: First part of the route is a well-traveled gravel road. All traffic that we saw was cautious and slow, but be aware of vehicles. We did not see bikes or horses but there was no signage to prevent them from using the trail.
No restrooms at trailhead. Probably the closest would be at the North Carolina Mineral Museum during business hours.
Courtesy: You will see numerous, “No Trespassing” and “Keep Out” signs. They’re everywhere. There is probably a good reason for that. The initial part of the walk takes you by private driveways and entrances to homes. I’m sure the locals have trouble with the sizable number of visitors who pass through. Just stay on the road until you get to the trail. You’ll be fine.
I was able to stop and talk to several different groups. For all of them, this was their first visit to the falls. All of those I met returning from their visit at the falls were very pleased with their hike.
HOW TO GET THERE:
If you are going to use Google Maps, you will need to query Little Switzerland. When you find it, zoom in until you see Grassy Creek Falls Parking. That’s your parking spot. Do not query Grassy Creek. That will take you to another area.
From Marion, take N.C. 226 to Gillespie Gap. Turn right under the bridge then right again to get on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Turn right on the BRP and head toward Crabtree Falls.
In a few miles you will see the main entrance to Little Switzerland. Turn left on High Ridge Road and stay to the right. The road will loop back under the BRP. You will be on Chestnut Grove Road. As soon as you go under the highway, look for your trailhead parking at the beginning of Grassy Creek Falls Road on the right. Find a spot off the road.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, head down the wide, downhill gravel road. Unlike most trips, you will not get that immediate feel of being in the wilderness. Instead, you will have the feeling of walking through a small neighborhood. The warning signs are off-putting but there was no other indication of being unwelcome on the initial part of the trail.
Very soon, the width of the road decreases and the steepness increases. Follow around a couple of curves and continue until you see a small sign on the right that points to the falls. Don’t be confused by the chain across the trail. This is your route.
Now it starts to look like a trail. You’re in the country now. You can start to enjoy the nature around you. Keep on your downward trek and the payoff will soon be below and on your right. This part of the trail is soft underfoot and a bit damp. There are few blowdowns but nothing that will challenge you.
After one easy stream crossing, you will begin to hear the waterfall on your right. Keep looking down in the canyon until you see the top of the falls. Just a little further and the double falls come into view.
There is a very steep trail that will take you down to the river. You can risk that trail but if you go down the main trail just a bit, there is another trail that is somewhat easier.
Evaluate yourself before attempting either of the trails but if you feel certain they are within your capabilities, it might be worthwhile to get to the falls. Remember, I’m not recommending either trail as part of this hike but if the reward looks like it is worth the risk, act accordingly.
After the falls and your climb back to the main trail, continue to head down the path. My trail app just led us to an open area and then made the turnaround. In my opinion, there was nothing exceptional to see at the end of the trail but we got in a few more steps.
However, on your way to the turnaround, in a short distance you will see the trail split. Head up the trail to the left. You will see the remains of an old wooden cattle fence off to the right. On up the trail, there is a small meadow. Look up and to the left. At the top of the meadow is an old chimney. We hiked up to it. Looks like that is all that is left of what was once a peaceful mountain homestead. Time passes on.
If you go back to the main trail and turn left to head to the turnaround, you will be treated with the remains of an old car. We didn’t go all the way. I have seen rusted old cars before. In fact, that’s what brought us to the trail.